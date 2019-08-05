Michelle Keegan shocks fans with lookalike cousin in Instagram snap

5 August 2019, 18:15

Michelle and her cousin look so alike
Michelle and her cousin look so alike. Picture: Instagram
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

The former Corrie star posted the stunning picture on her Instagram with the caption 'it's a family thing'.

Michelle Keegan recently posted a snap on her Instagram account that's absolutely baffled fans.

The picture, posted yesterday was a mirror selfie with her cousin, Katie Hough, and she bears an incredible similarity to the actress.

READ MORE: Michelle Keegan says a social media ban made her and Mark Wright's marriage stronger

View this post on Instagram

It’s a family thing ❤️

A post shared by michkeegan (@michkeegan) on

Michelle, 32, captioned the post "It's a family thing", with many of her followers speculating if the two were sisters.

However, Katie is just her cousin but does look incredibly similar to Michelle.

Katie is pretty influential on the 'gram as she boasts over 35k followers.

She works as a stylist for Manchester-based e-tailer PrettyLittleThing, and from her stylish snaps it's obvious she knows a thing or two about fashion.

View this post on Instagram

Vanilla 🍦

A post shared by Katie 🌸 (@katiefearnehoughx) on

The slim brunette has featured on Michelle's Instagram in the past, but fans can't get over how stunning the two looked.

One said: "Family of beauties x" and another added: "stunning ladies".

View this post on Instagram

Did someone say Chinese? 🥠

A post shared by Katie 🌸 (@katiefearnehoughx) on

With her dark eyes and long brown hair, Katie definitely is the absolute spitting image of Michelle.

You can follow her on @katiefearnehoughx

