Michelle Keegan says she would love to work with Peter Kay as she confirms he’s ‘in talks’ to join new series of Brassic

Michelle Keegan has revealed Peter Kay could be returning to TV this year for the new series of Brassic.

Michelle Keegan is back with a brand new series of Brassic, which follows a group of friends from Lancashire who are constantly getting into trouble with their money making schemes.

And while the second season has only just been released on Sky, 32-year-old Michelle has now confirmed series three is in the works - with comedian Peter Kay ‘in talks’ to join the cast.

Talking to us exclusively at Heart.co.uk, the actress revealed that Peter had been approached to co-creator Joseph Gilgun.

“The last season I remember Joe speaking to Peter because Peter is a fan of the show,” she said.

Brassic season 2 has been released on Sky One. Picture: Sky

She continued: “I don’t know if it’s true that he’s joining, I just know he was in talks.

“He would be a great addition to the show, I’m a massive fan of Peter Kay as well, fingers crossed, it’d be hilarious.”

Comedian Peter Kay, 46, stepped away from the limelight in 2017 for 'unforeseen family circumstances', and has only made rare appearances ever since.

Writer and co-creator of Brassic, Danny Brocklehurst recently said he’s keen to give the star a cameo role in season three, which was due to start filming in July.

Peter Kay could be joining the cast of Brassic. Picture: Getty Images

According to the Daily Star, he said: "There are so many people it would be good fun to have in.

"I know Peter Kay loved the show’s season one. It’d be amazing if we could get him in it."

Season two of Brassic focuses on a group of working class mates, including Vinnie, Dylan and Erin, as they take over the town’s resident strip club, the Rat & Cutter.

And Michelle - who plays single mum Erin - has said she sees similarities between herself and her character.

She told us: “I think she’s a strong character, which I love to play, she speaks her mind quite a lot I suppose I can do that sometimes and she gets on well with the lads, you have to just get stuck in and I suppose that’s what Erin does.”

Meanwhile, Our Girl star Michelle has been isolating with her husband Mark Wright and their dogs during the UK’s lockdown.

Opening up about how she’s been getting on without seeing her family and friends, the actress admitted she is missing home.

“Some days I’m missing Manchester because my mum’s there an my dad and my friends and family,” Michelle told us.

“Other days I think I’m home, we’ve got food in the fridge and Netflix and things to watch and fantastic shows.

“We’re very very lucky in some ways, so I have to keep reminding myself of that.”

Sky Original series Brassic 2, all episodes available on Sky and streaming service NOW TV from 7th May.

