Mike Thalassitis funeral: Love Island and TOWIE stars gather to pay respects
5 April 2019, 13:48 | Updated: 5 April 2019, 15:10
Mike Thalassitis was found dead in a wood in north London last month
Love Island and TOWIE stars are gathering to pay their respects at the funeral of Mike Thalassitis, who tragically died last month.
Read more: Mike Thalassitis brother Nick posted a final photo of Love Island star with his late grandmother
The former Love Island star, 26, was found dead in a wood near his home - and today the likes of Caroline Flack, Montana Brown, and Rebekah Vardy have gathered together to mourn at his funeral in Christchurch, Southgate.
Mike was found hanged in a park in Edmonton on Saturday 16 March.
A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: "Police were called to a park near Latymer Way, N9 at 0928hrs on Saturday, 16 March to reports of a man found hanged.
"Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended and found a man, aged in his 20s, deceased."
Reality stars flocked to social media to pay their respects to Mike, including his ex-girlfriend Megan McKenna, who wrote on Instagram: "Sorry I haven't been on social media but I'm in complete shock and trying to come to terms with this. I can't believe I'm even writing this post.
"My thoughts and prayers are with Mikes family.
"Rest in peace Mike.
"X".