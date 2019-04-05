Mike Thalassitis funeral: Love Island and TOWIE stars gather to pay respects

5 April 2019, 13:48 | Updated: 5 April 2019, 15:10

Mike Thalassitis funeral
Montana Brown is seen attending Mike Thalassitis funeral. Picture: Getty

Mike Thalassitis was found dead in a wood in north London last month

Love Island and TOWIE stars are gathering to pay their respects at the funeral of Mike Thalassitis, who tragically died last month.

Zara McDermott, Ellie Brown and Samira Mighty pictured at Mike's funeral
Zara McDermott, Ellie Brown and Samira Mighty pictured at Mike's funeral. Picture: Splash

The former Love Island star, 26, was found dead in a wood near his home - and today the likes of Caroline Flack, Montana Brown, and Rebekah Vardy have gathered together to mourn at his funeral in Christchurch, Southgate.

Mike was found hanged in a park in Edmonton on Saturday 16 March.

Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt starred on Love Island together
Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt starred on Love Island together. Picture: Splash

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: "Police were called to a park near Latymer Way, N9 at 0928hrs on Saturday, 16 March to reports of a man found hanged.

Caroline Flack came to pay her respects
Caroline Flack came to pay her respects. Picture: Splash

"Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended and found a man, aged in his 20s, deceased."

Reality stars flocked to social media to pay their respects to Mike, including his ex-girlfriend Megan McKenna, who wrote on Instagram: "Sorry I haven't been on social media but I'm in complete shock and trying to come to terms with this. I can't believe I'm even writing this post.

Montana Brown with her boyfriend
Montana Brown with her boyfriend. Picture: Splash

"My thoughts and prayers are with Mikes family.

"Rest in peace Mike.

"X".

