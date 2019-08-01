Molly-Mae Hague SLAMS Love Island co-star Belle Hassan for calling her 'fake'

Molly-Mae has hit back at Belle's claims she's two-faced. Picture: ITV

The Love Island 2019 runner-up has hit back at Belle's claims that she was 'two-faced' for boting her and Anton out

Molly-Mae Hague has responded to Belle Hassan's claims that she was 'two-faced' for voting she and Anton Danyluk out the villa.

The 19-year-old influencer, who along with boyfriend Tommy Fury, 20, came second in the fifth series of Love Island, voted Anton and Belle out the show in the final villa dumping.

Tommy and Molly-Mae became official in the Love Island villa. Picture: ITV

Belle said afterwards that she thought Molly-Mae was being 'tactical', arguing: "I think Molly has too many opinions sometimes.

"I really get on with Molly, but she can be a little bit two faced."

Responding to her comments after the final aired on Monday, Molly-Mae told The Sun Online: "It is a shame.

"Tommy and I will hopefully speak to Anton and Belle when we get out and chat about it.

Belle and Anton were dumped from the villa just before the final. Picture: ITV

"There were no tactics used at all. Absolutely none. People can say what they want. They’re entitled to their opinion.

"We had to pick a couple and it is hard. We did what we did and it was a joint decision from Tommy and I. There were absolutely no tactics involved whatsoever."

And Tommy added: "We put Anton and Belle in the bottom three, but it was the public who voted Anton and Belle out.

"It wasn't us. It was the voters who did that."

Despite being hot favourites to win the show, Molly-Mae and Tommy were beaten to the £50,000 prize by Greg O'Shea and Amber Gill.

Molly-Mae and Tommy did entertain plans of moving in together while in the show, and they have since stated this still could be on the cards but that nothing is set in stone.