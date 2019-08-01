Molly-Mae Hague SLAMS Love Island co-star Belle Hassan for calling her 'fake'

1 August 2019, 12:12

Molly-Mae has hit back at Belle's claims she's two-faced
Molly-Mae has hit back at Belle's claims she's two-faced. Picture: ITV

The Love Island 2019 runner-up has hit back at Belle's claims that she was 'two-faced' for boting her and Anton out

Molly-Mae Hague has responded to Belle Hassan's claims that she was 'two-faced' for voting she and Anton Danyluk out the villa.

Read more: Love Island SHOCK as it’s revealed only SIX contestants actually applied for the show

The 19-year-old influencer, who along with boyfriend Tommy Fury, 20, came second in the fifth series of Love Island, voted Anton and Belle out the show in the final villa dumping.

Tommy and Molly-Mae became official in the Love Island villa
Tommy and Molly-Mae became official in the Love Island villa. Picture: ITV

Belle said afterwards that she thought Molly-Mae was being 'tactical', arguing: "I think Molly has too many opinions sometimes.

Read more: Love Island winners Amber and Greg fly back to the UK together after becoming official

"I really get on with Molly, but she can be a little bit two faced."

Responding to her comments after the final aired on Monday, Molly-Mae told The Sun Online: "It is a shame.

"Tommy and I will hopefully speak to Anton and Belle when we get out and chat about it.

Belle and Anton were dumped from the villa just before the final
Belle and Anton were dumped from the villa just before the final. Picture: ITV

"There were no tactics used at all. Absolutely none. People can say what they want. They’re entitled to their opinion.

"We had to pick a couple and it is hard. We did what we did and it was a joint decision from Tommy and I. There were absolutely no tactics involved whatsoever."

Read more: Molly-Mae 'AWOL' from Love Island after party - as she and Tommy miss out on the £50k prize

And Tommy added: "We put Anton and Belle in the bottom three, but it was the public who voted Anton and Belle out.

"It wasn't us. It was the voters who did that."

Despite being hot favourites to win the show, Molly-Mae and Tommy were beaten to the £50,000 prize by Greg O'Shea and Amber Gill.

Molly-Mae and Tommy did entertain plans of moving in together while in the show, and they have since stated this still could be on the cards but that nothing is set in stone.

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Eamonn Holmes

Eamonn Holmes in 'racism row' as he threatens to SUE This Morning viewer in wake of Meghan Markle comments
Stacey has opened up about breastfeeding in a candid new post

Stacey Solomon praised by fans after admitting her 'bleeding nipples' stopped her breastfeeding
Kerry is facing trial later this year

Kerry Katona faces trial for allegedly failing to send one of her five kids to school
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood tells the story of TV star Rick Dalton, played by DiCaprio, and his stunt double Cliff Booth, plated by Pitt

Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie walk the red carpet at the UK premiere of Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
The Queen at Fergie and Prince Andrew's wedding in 1986

Adorable video of the Queen chasing Wills at Fergie and Andrew's wedding goes viral

Trending on Heart

13 Reasons Why Cast - Season 3

The 13 Reasons Why season 3 trailer is here - revealing a HUGE character is dead

TV & Movies

The woman has issued a warning to people who keep hair ties on their wrist (stock images)

Woman reveals that wearing a hair tie on her wrist left her with PERMANENT nerve damage

Lifestyle

Harry Potter's scar might not be a lightning bolt

Harry Potter's scar ISN'T actually a lightning bolt - and fans can't cope

TV & Movies

Simon has reportedly been left fuming after the winning act was revealed

BGT: The Champions winner reveals themselves a month early - leaving Simon Cowell FUMING

TV & Movies

Stacey's exit has been revealed by BBC bosses

Eastenders spoilers: Stacey Fowler's shock exit storyline REVEALED after Phil Mitchell attack?

TV & Movies

Greg and Amber reveal how they're going to spend the £50k prize money

Love Island winners Greg and Amber reveal how they're going to spend the £50k prize money

TV & Movies