Love Island's Molly-Mae left heartbroken as puppy dies six days after being imported from Russia

3 June 2020, 10:50 | Updated: 3 June 2020, 10:55

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury's puppy has passed away
Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury's puppy has passed away. Picture: Instagram/Molly-Mae
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Love Island's Molly-Mae was gifted the Pomeranian puppy from boyfriend Tommy Fury just a week ago.

Love Island stars Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury have announced their puppy, Mr Chai, has died.

Molly was given the Pomeranian puppy from Tommy for her 21st birthday before he sadly passed away.

Announcing the news on Instagram, Molly said they were "heartbroken" and are awaiting clearer answers from experts.

The Pomeranian was imported from Russia and is believed to be around four months old before he fell ill and died.

Tommy Fury gifted the puppy to Molly-Mae for her 21st birthday
Tommy Fury gifted the puppy to Molly-Mae for her 21st birthday. Picture: Instagram/Tommy Fury
Molly-Mae and Tommy are looking for more answers about the death of their puppy
Molly-Mae and Tommy are looking for more answers about the death of their puppy. Picture: Instagram/Molly-Mae

Taking to social media, Molly-Mae wrote: "Tommy and I are utterly heartbroken and shocked to even be writing this.

"Our beautiful new puppy Mr Chai was taken ill in the last few days and tragically has passed away.

"Chai became our whole world in the short time we had him and we couldn't have taken any better care of him. We loved him so much and he brought us more happiness than we can describe."

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury issued a statement following Mr Chai's death
Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury issued a statement following Mr Chai's death. Picture: Instagram/Molly-Mae

She continued: "We are really hoping that we can get some clearer answers in the coming days while we wait for details and more information from the veterinary experts.”

Molly-Mae said that she and Tommy are "completely in shock" and "truly devastated", and that they were sharing the news "in order to start the process of trying to accept and overcome this awful situation".

She said: "We are asking for some time and respect so that we can come to terms with this immense sadness and loss of our beautiful puppy."

