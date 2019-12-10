Natasha Bedingfield shares heartbreaking news her son Solomon, 1, has to undergo brain surgery following infection

Natasha Bedingfield has been in hospital with her son Solomon. Picture: Instagram

By Alice Dear

The singer shared images from the hospital where her son has been for the past three weeks.

Natasha Bedingfield and husband Matt Robinson have been through a difficult month after their 23-month-old son, Solomon, was hospitalised three weeks ago.

Now, the Unwritten singer has revealed that there is more bad news as they have found out their son has to have a second operation following a brain infection.

Sharing a collection of pictures on her Instagram of her family at the hospital, and her son looking in high spirits still, the singer wrote: “I wanted to post all the happy pics from this week of Solomon running down the halls of the hospital seemingly recovered - with news that we would soon be going home..... But the reality is, we found out last night that he has to have a second operation tomorrow AM.

Natasha's son Solomon needs to undergo another operation. Picture: Instagram

“Feeling gutted but also thank God that we live in a time of MRI where we are able to see into our own minds and for doctors who are wise enough to keep asking questions.

“He has an area of infection that some how found it’s way into the brain. We are so grateful though that there is treatment for what Solo is experiencing and it is straight forward and has worked many times. Please keep him in your prayers and meditation tonight and tomorrow.”

Natasha will be back at the hospital for her son's operation following a show in Las Vegas. Picture: Instagram

Natasha went on to say that being in the hospital for three weeks, “time stops”, and said she is realising “this is not a quick in and out visit”.

At the end of the post, Natasha revealed she was on a plane on the way to Las Vegas for a show she was committed to, but will return to the hospital in time for the surgery.

She ended the message with: “Life is crazy. This is the real rock and roll.”

Natasha said that "time has stood still" since they've been in the hospital. Picture: Instagram

Earlier in the year, Natasha celebrated Thanksgiving with her family after her son started to be “more like his usual self”.

She professed her admiration to the doctors, who she said saved Solomon’s life, and “are doing everything in their power and knowledge to make sure that he is fully healed and that this doesn’t happen again”.

Natasha explained that she and her husband at first did not know what was happening with their son, who she says could not talk or move his arms, however, she said that surgery and antibiotics are helping him.

Natasha thanked the doctors for saving her son's life. Picture: Instagram

At the time, Natasha wrote: “I was supposed to be in Macy’s thanksgiving day parade today but I had to pull out of that and a bunch of stuff due to this emergency.

“Thank you to everyone work wise that I’ve cancelled on who has been so understanding that nothing is more important than your kids. Thank you to our incredible friends who have stopped heaven and earth to make sure we feel supported.

“Cherish your family and friends today darlings. Life is such a gift. Stay open. Never be afraid of love - it’s everything."

