Model Nick Youngquest flashes more than he bargained for in x-rated Instagram snap - can you spot it?

Can you spot the hilarious blunder? Picture: Instagram

The model tried to cover his manhood with an emoji, but didn't quite manage to disguise it all...

Model Nick Youngquest just experienced a very unfortunate Instagram faux pas after flashing way more than intended in an Instagram snap of him at the beach.

The 35-year-old Calvin Klein model shared a naked photo of himself with an emoji covering his manhood, but failed to take into account the sun shining on it - which created a humungous (and very visible) shadow.

Can you spot it?

He captioned the snap: "Amazing to announce a partnership with Tourism Portugal!⁣" He wrote.

"Not really, just had no shorts after my surf today.

⁣"All things aside, clearly I activated full blogger mode, but this coast is something special!⁣"

His 89,000 followers were beside themselves at the gaffe, with one writing: "Hahaha brother!! Was leaving the shadow a tactical play??!!"

Another added: "How goods the shadow game!!!"

A third wrote: "Umm that shadow".

The image has racked up a whopping 12,000 likes, and Nick has yet to comment on the shadow situation...