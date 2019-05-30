Model Nick Youngquest flashes more than he bargained for in x-rated Instagram snap - can you spot it?
30 May 2019, 10:24
The model tried to cover his manhood with an emoji, but didn't quite manage to disguise it all...
Model Nick Youngquest just experienced a very unfortunate Instagram faux pas after flashing way more than intended in an Instagram snap of him at the beach.
The 35-year-old Calvin Klein model shared a naked photo of himself with an emoji covering his manhood, but failed to take into account the sun shining on it - which created a humungous (and very visible) shadow.
Can you spot it?
He captioned the snap: "Amazing to announce a partnership with Tourism Portugal!" He wrote.
"Not really, just had no shorts after my surf today.
"All things aside, clearly I activated full blogger mode, but this coast is something special!"
His 89,000 followers were beside themselves at the gaffe, with one writing: "Hahaha brother!! Was leaving the shadow a tactical play??!!"
Another added: "How goods the shadow game!!!"
A third wrote: "Umm that shadow".
The image has racked up a whopping 12,000 likes, and Nick has yet to comment on the shadow situation...