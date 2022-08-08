Breaking News

Olivia Newton-John dies aged 73

8 August 2022, 21:00 | Updated: 8 August 2022, 21:19

Olivia Newton-John passed away from breast cancer
Olivia Newton-John passed away from breast cancer. Picture: Alamy/Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Olivia Newton-John passed away following a battle with breast cancer, her husband has confirmed.

Olivia Newton-John, best known for her iconic role of Sandy in the hit musical-movie Grease, has died aged 73.

The tragic news of the star's death was confirmed on Monday by her husband, who said that Olivia had passed away "peacefully" from breast cancer.

In a statement shared online, John Easterling wrote the following message: “Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends.

"We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time."

It was Olivia Newton-John's husband, John, who announced the passing of his beloved wife
It was Olivia Newton-John's husband, John, who announced the passing of his beloved wife. Picture: Getty

The film producer, who married Olivia in 2008, added: “Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer.

“Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer.”

Olivia Newton-John has one child, a daughter called Chloe
Olivia Newton-John has one child, a daughter called Chloe. Picture: Getty

The British-born Australian star was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992.

She had been in remission for 25 years when, in May 2017, Olivia announced the cancer had returned and spread to her lower back.

Throughout her battle with cancer, Olivia has been an inspiration to others diagnosed with the disease, raising hundreds of millions of dollars to help fight the illness.

Olivia Newton-John rose to fame for her portrayal of good-girl Sandy in Grease
Olivia Newton-John rose to fame for her portrayal of good-girl Sandy in Grease. Picture: Alamy

Olivia leaves behind her husband, John, who she has been married to for 14 years, as well as her daughter, Chloe Rose Lattanzi, who she shares with her first husband, Matthew Vincent Lattanzi.

