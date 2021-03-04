Oprah Winfrey net worth: How much is the chat show host worth?

Oprah Winfrey has made history after interviewing Meghan Markle and Prince Harry about their decision to leave the royal family.

The no holds barred chat airs in the US on March 7, and the following day on ITV in the UK.

But what do we know about Oprah Winfrey and how much is she worth?

How much is Oprah Winfrey worth?

Oprah is said to be worth a whopping $2.6billion (£1.8billion), according to Forbes.

She was also ranked number 10 on Forbes' list of America's richest self-made women last year, and is the only Black woman billionaire in the US.

The 67-year-old started her career in Nashville where she fronted a local evening news show,

She then dropped out of Tennessee State University and moved to Baltimore where she got her first hosting job on ‘People are Talking.’

After moving to Chicago, Oprah was then given her own programme ‘The Oprah Winfrey Show’, with a focus on literature, self-improvement, mindfulness, and spirituality.

Alongside her TV career, the star launched her own production company, Harpo Productions and she also negotiated ownership of ‘The Oprah Winfrey Show,’ which raked in $300 million a year at its peak.

The star also created her own magazine which, as of 2018, had 2.4 million monthly subscribers.

She also partnered with Discovery Communications to start her own cable channel, The Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN) which is thought to be worth more than $65million (£46million), according to Forbes.

She has also starred in a string of Hollywood films, including ‘The Color Purple’, for which she received an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

Oprah has also voiced characters in Charlotte's Web, The Bee Movie, and The Princess and the Frog.

The talk show host spends the majority of her time in California, where she resides very nearby to Prince Harry and Meghan.

She reportedly owns six homes in Colorado, California, Hawaii and Washington.

