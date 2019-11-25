Paul Hollywood's ex Summer Monteys-Fullam hits out at his new girlfriend on Instagram

Summer has slammed Paul on Instagram. Picture: Instagram/Getty

Summer has claimed that Paul's new girlfriend has been 'stalking' her on Instagram and watching her stories.

Paul Hollywood's ex Summer Monteys-Fullam has slammed his new girlfriend on Instagram, claiming that she's been watching her stories.

Summer, 24, also claimed that Paul had set up fake accounts to do the same.

Sharing her suspicions on Instagram, she shared a meme of Leonardo Dicaprio holding up a glass on champagne in The Great Gatsby, writing alongside it: "When you realise that your ex is stalking all your Instagram stories."

Paul is a judge on Great British Bake Off. Picture: Getty

She also claimed that Paul had set up fake accounts to secretly view her stories, writing: "Maybe you can stop looking at my Instagram stories on a daily through your fake accounts tagged below / @leigh_vardi / @chrisdavies31 / @i_feel_the_need_."

Summer then targeted Paul's rumoured new girlfriend, barmaid Melissa Spalding, 36, writing: "And you babe!"

Paul and Melissa have been photographed holidaying together at The Annabelle - a five-star resort in Paphos, Cyprus.

It is the same venue he has previously taken his ex-wife Alexandra, who he is currently in the process of divorcing, to.

Summer has slammed Paul and his new girlfriend on her Instagram stories. Picture: Instagram

A source told The Sun: “Paul’s very well known at the Annabelle. All the staff fuss over him so it’s a nice place to escape.

“It is a bit odd that he brought his new girlfriend to a place he had so many memories with his ex, including where their actual wedding took place.

“But it didn’t seem to bother them. They looked very happy together. They’ve been sunbathing by the pool most days.

“They went for a Japanese meal one evening and came back holding hands. I think they want to stay low key so they haven’t been talking to guests. Most people staying at the hotel know who he is, but they won’t bother him as he isn’t very inviting.

“They will be in the honeymoon stage. They certainly don’t seem to have eyes for anyone else.”

Heart.co.uk has contacted a rep for Paul for comment.

