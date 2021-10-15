Who is Penn Badgley's wife Domino Kirke and do they have children?

Does Penn Badgley have a wife or girlfriend? Find out about the You star's family life.

Penn Badgley shot to fame as Dan Humphrey in hit teen drama series Gossip Girl in 2007, and he is now playing twisted serial killer Joe Goldberg in season three of Netflix's You.

The actor has had a string of high-profile romances, dating his Gossip Girl co-star Blake Lively from 2007 until 2010, and Zoe Kravitz from 2011 until 2013.

He is now married to singer Domino Kirke - here's your need-to-know on their relationship.

Penn stars as serial killer Joe Goldberg in Netflix's You. Picture: Netflix

Who is Domino Kirke?

Domino, 37, is is an English-American singer, doula, and actress.

She is the sister of actresses Jemima Kirke and Lola Kirke, and the daughter of Free drummer Simon Kirke.

How long have Penn Badgley and Domino Kirke been married?

The couple started dating in 2014, and got married in a New York courthouse on February 27, 2017. Penn became the stepfather of her son Cassius, who she shares with Morgan O'Kane.

In December 2019, he paid tribute to his wife in an Instagram post celebrating her birthday.

Domino (left) has been married to Penn since 2017. Picture: Alamy

He described her as a 'a truly radiant soul' who seems 'to spark alight almost everyone you meet'

"You make others happy by you. For me, it is a joy to witness you when you are happy.

"For you, I always hope to be a source of joy. I'm really glad we're married."

Do Penn Badgley and Domino Kirke have children?

Penn and Domino welcomed their first child together, a son named James, in August 2020.