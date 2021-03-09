What has Peter Andre said about Charlotte Crosby catfishing as him on The Celebrity Circle?

Charlotte Crosby will 'catfish' as The Circle in The Celebrity Circle. Picture: Instagram/Peter Andre/Channel 4

Do Peter Andre and Charlotte Crosby know each other? Charlotte is playing as Peter on The Circle - here's what he's said about it.

The Celebrity Circle kicks off tonight, and will see a group of celebs play as either themselves or a catfish on the famous social media app.

Read more: Celebrity Circle catfish: Nadia Sawalha and Kaye Adams to play as Gemma Collins

One of the catfish among the group is former Geordie Shore star Charlotte Crosby, who is playing as Mysterious Girl singer Peter Andre.

Speaking ahead of the series launch, Charlotte said: "Do you know what? I think, because I'm going into it as someone else, I think I am a little bit worried that I might slip up. I'm worried about what if I can't play the game as good as I think I can. I just don't want to be kicked out."

Charlotte will be playing the game as Peter Andre. Picture: Channel 4

What has Peter Andre said about The Circle?

Peter recently shared his excitement that Charlotte will be playing as him on Instagram.

He wrote: "Not gonna lie can’t wait for this:)) A Geordie turning into an Aussie. Let’s go. @charlottegshore love ya".

Charlotte responded with: "Omg I have to say Peter I already loved you but being in that house fully submerging into you! I learnt a lot more! And I was in tears reading your autobiography everyday! Couldn’t of played a more respectful amazing man! Your a gem Pete!"

Peter Andre has said he 'can't wait' to see Charlotte pretend to be him. Picture: PA

How does Charlotte Crosby know Peter Andre?

Charlotte doesn't know Pete well, but the pair have met a few times.

She said: "I've met Peter Andre a couple of times. I mean, we're not friends, but who doesn't like Peter Andre? He won Dad of the Year about 75 years in a row. How can you not like Dad of the Year? I'm here and I need to pick someone who everyone likes."

And when asked whether she was worried his friends might be on the show, she added: "I'll actually freak out. What am I going to do? This is my main worry. What if someone's like, 'Oh Pete, remember when we were at such and such?' What am I going to say? Like what can I say?

Read more: What is The Celebrity Circle and how does the TV show work?

"I can't remember. I must have too much to drink that night."

"But I don't think he's a big drinker. I need to think of a plan."

Charlotte continued: "I think I'm just going to try and be friends with everyone. Pete is very positive, like if someone was feeling down, he'd be the one to cheer you up. He's good with his words, he's a bit of a shoulder to cry on. I think he's a big morale booster, isn't he? So I think that's what I want to try and be. I don't think I can cause mischief as Peter Andre, because people are going to suspect something's off. He’s not a mischief maker."

NOW READ:

How long is The Celebrity Circle on for?