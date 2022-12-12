Inside Peter Andre’s Surrey mansion with cinema room and huge garden

Peter Andre has previously shown off his incredible mansion in Surrey which he shares with wife Emily and their children.

After snow fell across the country this week, Peter Andre has been showing off his beautiful Surrey mansion.

The 49-year-old took to his Instagram page with a video of his beautiful garden complete with a bar and a jacuzzi.

To the tune of It’s Beginning To Look A lot Like Christmas by Michael Buble, followers got a glimpse of a wicker table, a hot tub and some loungers.

Let’s take a look inside the whole house…

Inside Peter Andre's home in Surrey. Picture: Instagram

Earlier this year, Peter - who shares Amelia, eight, and Theo, six, with wife Emily - gave a glimpse at his huge entrance staircase.

Taking to his YouTube channel, he showed off an incredible cinema room which has big navy sofas, an open fire, and a huge projector screen.

As Peter is a keen chef, his kitchen is also epic with an island and cream cupboard doors, with plenty of space to host family dinners.

Peter Andre revealed a look into his bedroom. Picture: YouTube

We have already seen his and wife Emily's separate bathrooms, his children's walk-in-wardrobes, their stunning cinema and playroom.

As for the dining room, Peter - who is also dad to Junior, 17, and Princess, 15, - previously explained that they rarely use the large mirrored table and velvet chairs.

The family also has an exciting playroom for Amelia and Theo to enjoy with stuffed animals on the walls and a huge playmat.

Downstairs, guests will also find a large gym with ultraviolet lights and a variety of weights.

Peter Andre has a home gym in Surrey. Picture: YouTube

Peter Andre has a mansion in Surrey. Picture: YouTube

Elsewhere in the beautiful three-story house, Pete and Emily share a stunning master bedroom with a TV that comes out of the bed stand.

The married couple also have separate bathrooms, their own balcony and a walk-in wardrobe.

Princess and Junior have the whole third floor to themselves, with the stairs lined with Pete's music accolades.

