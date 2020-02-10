Peter Andre under fire for son Junior’s new hairstyle as parents warn he could be sent home from school

Peter Andre has been criticised after his son Junior had his head shaved this weekend.

Dad-of-four Peter Andre often treats fans to sweet glimpses into his family life on social media.

But the former popstar has been criticised for his latest post after he revealed 14-year-old son Junior's shaved hairstyle on Sunday.

The 46-year-old took to Instagram with a clip of his barber brother Michael styling Junior’s hair into a trendy cut, complete with shaved sides.

While his teenager looked over the moon with his new look, many parents warned Peter that Junior could be sent home from school because of strict rules on haircuts.

“Not a good look for a young boy at school. I’m surprised Dad let him do it?,” said one follower.

A second wrote: “Won’t he get told off in school for having lines in his head most kids ain’t allowed to have it ?”, before adding: “But he does look like a handsome boy just like his dad 😍”.

A third slammed: “School going to get mad,” while a fourth added: “Very cool. But he maybe sent home from school tomorrow!”

Although plenty of fans also gushed over the Andres, as one wrote: “Junior what a handsome young man u are love Ur hair style❤️”

“Omg he's your mini me!! Your double!... lovely hair cut junior 💙,” penned another.

In the UK, most schools have some form of 'no extreme hairstyles' policy, which includes banning students from shaving patterns into their hair and dyeing it bright colours.

This comes after Peter - who also shares daughter Princess, 12, with his ex Katie Price and three-year-old Theo and six-year-old Amelia with wife Emily - admitted he had to ‘schedule in’ date nights.

Writing in his New magazine column, Peter explained he would be playing three characters in the stage production of Grease in 2020.

He joked: "If looks like it's going to be a busy year for me. Emily will have to book herself in if she wants a date night!

"Only joking... I'll be booking her in. She deserves a medal!"