Peter Andre wades in to vicious row between grime stars Wiley and Stormzy... and it doesn't end well

10 January 2020, 09:55

Peter Andre has come under fire
Peter Andre has come under fire. Picture: ITV/PA Images/Instagram

Peter Andre has chimed in on a social media argument between Stormzy and Wiley.

Fans have poked fun at Peter Andre after he urged the two grime artists to stop their bitter war of words.

Stormzy and Wiley started a vicious feud earlier this week featuring a string of ‘diss tracks’, which are songs made by one artist to insult another artist.

And the rappers didn’t hold back, with both hitting out at each other’s families, particular their mums.

Taking issue with the jibes, 46-year-old Peter took it upon himself to give them both a stern talking to.

Peter Andre told Stormzy and Wiley to be nicer to each other
Peter Andre told Stormzy and Wiley to be nicer to each other. Picture: Twitter

Addressing Stormzy and Wiley directly - but accidentally tagging the wrong Instagram accounts - Peter said: "@WileyUpdates & @Stormzy1, if you don't like each other take it to each other, don't bring each other's families into it, man.

"C'mon, you both know that ain't right.

"You're both incredible artists. Anyway, this is just my opinion.

"Bring it to each other not each other’s families. Just my opinion. Agree? Yes or no?”

He added: "I’ll have this up for an hour or so and then I’ll move to something else:))) #love ."

And it quickly picked up attention online, with one person Tweeting: “Peter Andre getting involved in the Wiley & stormzy beef??? 2020 is too much already man can we take a break.”

Another said: “Oh peter calm down it’s only a bit of banter love.”

While a third added: “Peter andre tryna give wiley an stormzy advice to the wrong accounts has killed me hahahaha”

Earlier this month, Stormzy likened Wiley to a “drunk uncle” who should “get back to bed,” before both rappers went on to speak about each other’s parents.

This comes after Peter embarrassed his 14-year-old son Junior when he made fun of the way he speaks.

In a video shared on Instagram, Peter can be seen sat next to Junior and daughter Pricess, 12, as he mocked his eldest’s choice of words.

He said to the camera : "That is what he says to me all the time, 'are you dumb, blood'.

"He saw a cat the other day, the cat ran across the road and he goes: 'Are you dumb, blood, are you dumb'.

"Come down my ends and I will sort you out."

Clearly mortified, Junior could just be seen putting his head in his hands.

