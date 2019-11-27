Katie Price 'blames Peter Andre for bankruptcy' in drunken rant

27 November 2019, 12:55

Katie Price has spoken out about her bankruptcy news
Katie Price has spoken out about her bankruptcy news. Picture: PA

Katie Price was reportedly filmed talking about her bankruptcy news on a plane journey yesterday.

Katie Price has reportedly blamed her ex-husband Peter Andre for the fact she went bankrupt in a drunken rant on a train.

Read more: Dan Osborne lands in Australia as he breaks silence on Gabby Allen 'cheating' rumours

In a clip filmed by a fellow passenger, Katie also thanked Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein - as she believes the royal scandal kept her out of the press.

Katie Price was declared bankrupt yesterday
Katie Price was declared bankrupt yesterday. Picture: PA

Speaking while swigging wine on a busy commuter train on Monday night, she said, according to The Sun: “Tomorrow, I’m being declared bankrupt. Even though I’m not bothered.“I’ve known it’s coming, going bankrupt, because I took him (Peter Andre) to court. He’s the worst person ever.”

Katie added: “I f****** can’t wait. I’m better off. I know I shouldn’t say it. It’s good for me. It’s better than paying two-and-a-half grand a month to f****** HMRC. I’m not worried.”

Read more: I’m A Celebrity’s James Haskell comes under fire from viewers over ‘club foot’ comment

She also bizarrely added: “Is this Epstein thing going on at the moment? That’s given me a break for a few days. Without him they might have s*** on me.”

Katie and Peter got married in 2005 after meeting on I'm A Celeb
Katie and Peter got married in 2005 after meeting on I'm A Celeb. Picture: PA

Katie was declared bankrupt at a High Court hearing yesterday after she failed to stick to a plan of repaying debts.

During the train rant, she also spoke about her reality TV career, saying: “I’ve done the jungle twice, why would I do it again? I’ve done Big Brother, won that, Strictly I would never do, they don’t offer enough money.“Dancing On Ice, unless they pay right, never do it. They don’t pay enough anymore.“All the time you take off to do these shows, it’s not worth my while. I earn more money not doing it.”

Katie and Peter got married in 2005 after meeting on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!. They share kids Junior, 14, and Princess, 12, together.

Heart.co.uk have contacted a representative for Katie for comment.

NOW READ:

Jacqueline Jossa takes off wedding ring on I'm A Celebrity amid Dan Osborne cheating rumours

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Phillip was disgusted by the 'vomit sweet' he tried

Holly Willoughby screeches in disgust as Phillip Schofield gags on ‘vomit’ sweets

This Morning

Gray O'Brien has opened up about his cancer battle

Former Coronation Street star Gray O'Brien reveals he’s been battling 'devastating' cancer for three months
Dan Osborne

Dan Osborne lands in Australia as he breaks silence on Gabby Allen 'cheating' rumours
Holly's skirt is from Reserved

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her £30 Reserved skirt and J.Crew knitwear
Gary Rhodes and his wife and two sons, pictured in 2003

Who was Gary Rhodes? Spiky-haired TV chef's career and life revealed as he dies aged 59

Trending on Heart

Here's the best Black Friday sales for holidays

Best Black Friday holiday deals 2019 including RyanAir, TUI and Virgin Atlantic

Travel

The paracetamol is an absolute bargain way to clean the iron

Mum restores 'ruined' iron she was intending to bin with 29p Paracetamol

Lifestyle

This mum was left worried when he daughter asked for a DNA test kit for Christmas

Mum and dad left "upset" and concerned after daughter asks for DNA test kit for Christmas

Lifestyle

Gary Rhodes passed away on Tuesday evening

Celebrity chef Gary Rhodes dies in Dubai aged 59

James Haskell has been accused of mocking disabilities during his time in the jungle

I’m A Celebrity’s James Haskell comes under fire from viewers over ‘club foot’ comment

TV & Movies