Katie Price 'blames Peter Andre for bankruptcy' in drunken rant

Katie Price has spoken out about her bankruptcy news. Picture: PA

Katie Price was reportedly filmed talking about her bankruptcy news on a plane journey yesterday.

Katie Price has reportedly blamed her ex-husband Peter Andre for the fact she went bankrupt in a drunken rant on a train.

In a clip filmed by a fellow passenger, Katie also thanked Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein - as she believes the royal scandal kept her out of the press.

Katie Price was declared bankrupt yesterday. Picture: PA

Speaking while swigging wine on a busy commuter train on Monday night, she said, according to The Sun: “Tomorrow, I’m being declared bankrupt. Even though I’m not bothered.“I’ve known it’s coming, going bankrupt, because I took him (Peter Andre) to court. He’s the worst person ever.”

Katie added: “I f****** can’t wait. I’m better off. I know I shouldn’t say it. It’s good for me. It’s better than paying two-and-a-half grand a month to f****** HMRC. I’m not worried.”

She also bizarrely added: “Is this Epstein thing going on at the moment? That’s given me a break for a few days. Without him they might have s*** on me.”

Katie and Peter got married in 2005 after meeting on I'm A Celeb. Picture: PA

Katie was declared bankrupt at a High Court hearing yesterday after she failed to stick to a plan of repaying debts.

During the train rant, she also spoke about her reality TV career, saying: “I’ve done the jungle twice, why would I do it again? I’ve done Big Brother, won that, Strictly I would never do, they don’t offer enough money.“Dancing On Ice, unless they pay right, never do it. They don’t pay enough anymore.“All the time you take off to do these shows, it’s not worth my while. I earn more money not doing it.”

Katie and Peter got married in 2005 after meeting on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!. They share kids Junior, 14, and Princess, 12, together.

Heart.co.uk have contacted a representative for Katie for comment.

