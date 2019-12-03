Peter Andre shares heart-wrenching video of son Theo, 3, in tears after accident at home

3 December 2019, 12:05 | Updated: 3 December 2019, 13:42

Peter's youngest child got a Thomas the Tank Engine toy tangled in his hair

Peter Andre has shared a video of his three-year-old son crying after getting a Thomas the Tank Engine toy stuck in his hair.

In the heart-wrenching clip, the toddler is seen in distress as his mother Emily Andrea attempts to untangle the toy.

Peter asks Theo: “Is Thomas stuck in you hair? Don’t you worry. Are you OK?”

Three-year-old Theo was seen crying in the clip
Three-year-old Theo was seen crying in the clip. Picture: Instagram

After the toy is safely removed, little Theo is then showered with kisses by his parents.

Pete captioned the clip: “TfL up to their usual tricks. @t.macdonagh doing a fine job filming me trying to get Thomas out of Theo’s hair . #sundayservice #shouldoftakenthebus #tfl #trainingday #hairysituation #hairtodaygonetomorrow #theogottanked #poortheo."

Fans flooded the comment section with sympathy for Theo, many even revealing it had happened to their own kids.

One person said: “This happened my little girls hair with the same train and had to be cut out. hope alls ok.”

View this post on Instagram

My boys all grown up. 3 today

A post shared by Peter Andre (@peterandre) on

Another said: “My son did this with the exact same thomas train. had to cut it out.”

And a third added: “The exact same thing happened to my son, and he hadn't even had his first hair cut! Had to get the kitchen scissors on it.”

Pete and Emily have opted not to share photos of their kids' faces on social media.

He previously revealed that it was Emily's decision not to post the photos, telling Closer magazine: "there are some parents that don't want to do it and you've got to respect that as well. Emily's one of those parents that doesn't want it so I've got to respect that."

Pete added: "I still get away with little things... There's been times where I've posted stuff and you can't really see the kids' faces.

"Milly's and Theo, they're just so cute. See, I post photos of them because I'm proud of them and of these beautiful moments, and you want to show everyone just like 99% of the world does on Facebook - they put pictures on of their kids because they're proud of them.

"I love doing that but I also understand that not everyone wants that so I've got to respect that. I get it."

