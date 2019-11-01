Peter Andre shares rare picture of kids Amelia, 5, and Theo, 2, on This Morning with Holly and Phil

Peter Andre shared the adorable family picture to Instagram. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Peter Andre shares his youngest children with wife Emily MacDonagh

Peter Andre has given a rare glimpse into his family life, sharing a photo of himself with wife Emily Macdonagh and their kids Amelia, 5, and Theo, 2, on the This Morning set.

The adorable family posed with Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield during their Halloween special edition yesterday - which was Wizard of Oz-themed.

Pete, 46, who was dressed as the wizard, captioned the snap: "I’m not really a wizard 🧙‍♂️ but I am from OZ. What a lovely morning. Thanks @hollywilloughby @schofe Emily and the kids loved it @itv @thismorning".

Fans rushed to offer their well-wishes to the family, with one writing: "Lovely family".

Another added: "Aww lovely photo, and fun memories for the kids! I loved this mornings show! Xx".

Pete, who doesn't share photo of his kids on social media, covered their faces with two pumpkin emojis.

He previously revealed that it was Emily's decision not to post the photos, telling Closer magazine: "there are some parents that don't want to do it and you've got to respect that as well. Emily's one of those parents that doesn't want it so I've got to respect that."

Pete added: "I still get away with little things... There's been times where I've posted stuff and you can't really see the kids' faces.

"Milly's and Theo, they're just so cute. See, I post photos of them because I'm proud of them and of these beautiful moments, and you want to show everyone just like 99% of the world does on Facebook - they put pictures on of their kids because they're proud of them.

"I love doing that but I also understand that not everyone wants that so I've got to respect that. I get it."

