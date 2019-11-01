Roxanne Pallett ‘secretly engaged' to Married At First Sight's Jason Carrion one year after CBB 'punchgate'

1 November 2019

Roxanne Pallett is reportedly engaged
Roxanne Pallett is reportedly engaged. Picture: Instagram/Channel 5
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Roxanne Pallett has reportedly announced she's engaged to her boyfriend just months after meeting him.

Former Emmerdale star Roxanne Pallett, 36, was recently spotted getting cosy with firefighter Jason Carrion after keeping herself out of the spotlight.

And now Married At First Sight contestant Jason is said to have proposed to the actress following a meeting with her mum for the very first time.

"Jason met Roxanne's mum for the first time during their recent trip to the UK and she absolutely adored him," a source told The Sun.

"Jason has been a rock to Roxanne since they've been together.

View this post on Instagram

Bonnie & Clyde 🖤 #RideOrDie

A post shared by Rox (@roxannepallettofficial) on

"They've had very parallel lives and share an intense connection because of their past struggles.

Read More: Where is Roxanne Pallett? Emmerdale star goes public with new boyfriend after CBB shame

"He's fiercely protective over her and has told friends that she’s the one he’s been searching for all this time."

The pair are thought to have met in Brooklyn, New York, when Roxanne bumped into him while getting out of a taxi.

Read More: Roxanne Pallett lands first job since Celebrity Big Brother scandal

The source added: "They began talking and went for coffee which then turned into an inseparable week. It was love at first sight.

“It was love at first sight. Friends say he never clicked with the girl the show matched him with and there was a great deal of pressure to keep up appearances for it.”

Jason married Cortney Hendrix when he starred on Married At First Sight USA last year, but they later divorced.

The news comes after Roxanne recently opened up about suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) following her appearance on Celebrity Big Brother last year.

She was dubbed ‘Britain’s most hated woman’ after she accused housemate Ryan Thomas of being a 'woman beater' after a playfight.

At the time, she accused the Coronation Street actor of 'repeatedly punching' her.

Speaking about the backlash on Jeremy Vine last month, Roxanne said she fell into a deep depression and ended up splitting with ex-fiance Lee Walton.

When asked about her disappearance from the spotlight, she said: "I had to get off the grid. That meant turning down any appearances.

"It's only now, since I've been having therapy, I've been doing some reflecting and soul searching - I've thought about why I felt that way."

Lifestyle