Piers Morgan DEFENDS Amanda Holden as Phillip Schofield row rages on

The journalist was praised for being a "genuine friend" to the Heart FM presenter following her bitter fallout with Phillip Schofield. Picture: Getty

The outspoken journalist praises his Britain's Got Talent co-star and insists she's a shining light in the "tawdry" television industry

Piers Morgan has defended Amanda Holden, calling her one of the "nicest and most genuine people in this tawdry industry" amid her bitter feud with Phillip Schofield.

The Good Morning Britain host, 54, has spoken out in support of his long-term friend who is embroiled in a tense row with the This Morning presenter.

His affectionate comments came after the outspoken journalist made an appearance on Amanda's Heart Breakfast Show, and later took to Twitter to praise his Britain's Got Talent co-star, 48.

The Good Morning Britain host, 54, has spoken out in support of his Britain's Got Talent co-star. Picture: Getty

A listener gave Piers a compliment for his caring nature towards Amanda, saying: "Good for you Mr Morgan.

"At a time when Amanda is getting such a lot of unnecessary criticism for being honest, it’s good to see she has some genuine friends."

And the ITV favourite replied: "Trust me, @AmandaHolden is one of the nicest & most genuine people in this tawdry business - and I’ve met most of them..."

Trust me, @AmandaHolden is one of the nicest & most genuine people in this tawdry business - and I’ve met most of them... https://t.co/6VdGauV2og — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 27, 2019

Amanda and Phillip's public feud is thought to have sparked when Holly Willoughby took a break from This Morning to present I’m A Celeb in Australia.

Claims suggest the silver-haired TV star, 57, "blocked" Amanda's chances of stepping in and instead "pushed" for Rochelle Humes to win the sought-after TV gig instead.

The Heart FM presenter addressed the rumours earlier this week, explaining that she wanted to put the past behind her.

She told breakfast co-host Jamie Theakston: “I’ve moved on from it, Jamie, you need to move on from it," to which he replied: “You might have moved on but I just wanted to know, is there anymore to the story?”

Amanda revealed: “I did offer to meet him for a coffee months ago, he didn't reply to my text. What can I say?”

Jamie added: “The olive branch had been extended.”

However a distraught Phillip, who was recently branded "arch manipulator" by ex telly partner Fern Britton's agent, revealed he was saddened by the reports and told fans he was trying to "take it on the chin".

He tweeted: "The end of another really sad weekend. When you try for 35 years to be the easiest, most fun person to work with and you read such hurtful and wildly untrue stories from nameless ‘sources’.

"Obviously I’ll take it on the chin.. I just hope you know me better."