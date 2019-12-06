Pink reveals she has shaved all her hair off as she ‘lets go’ in powerful Instagram post

Pink shocked fans as she revealed she has shaved her hair off. Picture: PA/INSTAGRAM

By Alice Dear

Pink has just undergone a huge transformation, and we've got a feeling it's going to look amazing.

Singer Pink, who has always been experimental with her look, has shaved her hair off.

The Walk Me Home and Beautiful Trauma singer revealed the news on her Instagram page, posting a picture of her holding her cut locks.

Looking down, Pink showed off her new short do as she starred at the hair in her hands which used to make up her famous quiff.

Pink shared the picture with the caption: "Letting go". Picture: Instagram/Pink

The star simply captioned the image with: “Letting go”.

Pink’s celebrity friends have praised the star, with actress Kate Hudson, who has previously shaved all her hair off, commenting: “The most liberating!”

Fans have also supported the star’s decision, with some commenting: “Did it in my 20s, 30s, and 40s. One of the best feelings, but damn it gets cold! You are always looking beautiful and inspiring others to.”

Another shared: “You are truly an inspiration for so many in people in so many ways! I’ve always looked to you for being real & honest with the world. My teenage years thank you. I thank you!”

Pink said goodbye to her iconic quiff do. Picture: PA

The singer has always been experimental with her hair throughout her career, going from pink dos, to pixie cuts and most recently her iconic blonde quiff.

Being experimental with her look is something Pink has instilled in her daughter, Willow, who had a part of her hair shaved earlier in the year.

Pink's daughter Willow has already become experimental with her own look. Picture: Instagram/Carey Hart

In September, Pink’s husband Carey shared a picture of Willow, 8, getting her hair done, with the caption: “Loving my punk rock daughter. Remember everyone, fly your own flag.

“There is no box to be put in. Its better to be your own self. Own it, and love it. And if anyone has a problem with it, tell them (politely) to move on.

“Can’t wait to see the woman you grow up to be. I have a feeling you are gonna be strong, fierce, companionate, and caring. I’m so proud of you, Willow.”