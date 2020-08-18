Pitch Perfect stars the Barden Bellas reunite to perform Beyonce charity single

The Pitch Perfect cast reunited to raise funds for Unicef. Picture: Instagram

Actresses including Anna Kendrick and Rebel Wilson got together to sing the hit on Zoom.

Pitch Perfect fans who have wished that the Barden Bellas were a real girl band are in for a treat - the stars of the comedy movies have gotten together to record a charity single.

The big screen female vocal group, which include actresses Rebel Wilson and Anna Kendrick, have released a version of Beyonce hit Love On Top.

All proceeds will go to Unicef, to help their efforts helping children affected by the Lebanon port explosion, and in other crises across the world.

Read more: Don't Rock The Boat full celebrity line-up revealed

A video of the Bellas belting out the track on a Zoom call was shared by actress Elizabeth Banks.

She wrote: "Buckle up kids, the Bella’s are back… for a good cause! Families around the globe are suffering from the impact of the #COVID19 pandemic, especially those in Lebanon who are facing crisis after crisis.

"But we can all pitch in and help. Money raised from the downloads of our rendition of 'Love on Top' will go directly to @UNICEF to help children in Lebanon and around the world who need our support right now. Head to the link in my bio to download the song and donate now. #Beirut #COVID19 #ForEveryChild."

Read more: EastEnders' Adam Woodyatt sparks Strictly Come Dancing rumours as he takes 'extended break' from soap

Fans last got to see the group perform cover versions of even of their favourite songs when the third - and final - film in the franchise was released in 2017.

Click here to download the song, and help Uncef's efforts in Lebanon and beyond.