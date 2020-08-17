Katie Price's daughter Princess shares tribute to step-mum Emily Andre on her birthday

Princess Andre shared a sweet message for step-mum Emily Andre on her birthday. Picture: Instagram/Princess Andre/Peter Andre

By Alice Dear

Princess Andre has shared a special picture and message for step-mum Emily Andre to mark her 31st birthday.

Peter Andre's wife Emily Andre turned 31 this week, and step-daughter Princess has wished her dad's wife a happy birthday.

Sharing a selfie with Emily on her Instagram page, Princess wrote: "Happy birthday Emzzzzz love you".

Peter Andre later shared the same picture to his Instagram page, writing: "Love this. Happy birthday Emily :)) love you."

Emily Andre turned 31 this week. Picture: Instagram/Princess Andre

Princess has had Emily in her life for eight years now, since Peter and the doctor went public with their relationship in 2012.

Emily and Peter got married in July 2015, and have since welcomed two children together - Amelia and Theodore – who are Princess' step brother and sister.

Peter Andre and Emily Andre have been together for eight years and married for five. Picture: Instagram/Peter Andre

Katie Price and Peter also share 15-year-old Junior who they welcomed in 2005.

For Emily's birthday, Peter also shared a picture of him and Emily with all four of his children, writing: "This photo says so much about you Emily. Happy 31st birthday to an incredibly talented, multitasking, loving, mother, wife, step mother and one hell of a doctor :)))."

