Pregnant Rebecca Adlington says she loved spending lockdown with her ex and new partner

Rebecca Adlington has opened up about her lockdown living situation. Picture: Instagram

The Olympic swimmer decided to move her ex in during lockdown.

Rebecca Adlington has spoken out about her lockdown living arrangement, following her decision to move her ex-husband Harry Needs in with her during that time.

Read more: Who has beaten The Cube? All the biggest winners of Phillip Schofield’s game show

The Olympic gold medalist, 31, is expecting a baby with her new man Andrew Parsons, 31, and shares five-year-old Summer with Harry.

She decided to move Harry - and friend Michael Gunning - into her home so that he could spend time with Summer, and the group were all smiles as they posed for an adorable selfie together earlier this year.

Rebecca Adlington moved her ex Harry in over lockdown. Picture: Instagram

Speaking to The Sun, Rebecca said: "We are so on board when it comes to Summer. And Harry is so good with her.

"I loved lockdown with her and having that time together."

She added: “It was hard at times, don’t get me wrong, but I look at it now and think we’ll never get that time back and it was the situation we are in.

Read more: Love Actually actress Lulu Popplewel says film 'hasn't aged well' as she brands it 'cheesy'

"And Summer didn’t know any different.

"Kids are way more adaptable and flexible than us adults. She took everything in her stride."

Rebecca and Harry split in 2016 after 18 months of marriage, and he later came out as bisexual.

Harry added: "I only talked to Rebecca about my sexuality as a friend after we had amicably separated.

"I never felt I deceived her, because I loved her and, like I already said, I never had the time to discover my full sexuality.

"Becky and I are extremely supportive of each other, and our lives now revolve around Summer who is our main priority."

NOW READ:

Martin Lewis explains rules on shops accepting cash during the pandemic