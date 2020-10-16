Love Actually actress Lulu Popplewel says film 'hasn't aged well' as she brands it 'cheesy'

Lulu Popplewell has said the filmed she starred in as a child is "not for her". Picture: Studio Canal/ Twitter-Lulu Popplewell

By Alice Dear

The former child star has spoken out on the 2003 Christmas film loved by millions.

Lulu Popplewell has branded Love Actually a "s**t" and "cheesy" film.

Lulu, now 29-years-old, played the daughter of Karen, played by Emma Thompson, and Harry, played by the late Alan Rickman in the 2003 film.

Her most famous scene in the Richard Curtis flick was when she told her on-screen mum she was playing a lobster in her school's nativity play.

However, 17 years on, and it seems Lulu doesn't have the best opinion of the iconic romcom.

Lulu Popplewell played Daisy in Love Actually, best known for being the lobster in the nativity play. Picture: Studio Canal

Speaking on the Almost Famous podcast, she explained: "I don't regret it at all. Look, softly be it spoken I think it's a s**t film."

She went on: "I think it's aged badly. All the women in it are sort of passive objects. I think that there was an article describing them as passive objects to be acquired.

Lulu Popplewell said she thought the film was "s**t". Picture: Twitter/Lulu Popplewell

"On re-watching it's not great. You also have to remember that [Richard Curtis] was writing in the context of the time.

"I mean, I don't know how he excuses more recent work. But it was in 2003 or whenever it was out."

Lulu added that it "isn't for her" as she "doesn't like cheese".

However, she added that she is glad that people like it.

The film, by Richard Curtis, came out in 2003 and is still a Christmas favourite. Picture: Studio Canal

Lulu is now a comedian and writer living in London.

