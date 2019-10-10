Jamie Vardy publicly supports wife Rebekah amid Coleen Rooney row

Rebekah Vardy is said to be determined to prove her innocence. Picture: Getty/PA

Coleen accused Rebekah of selling stories on her in a sensational Twitter statement yesterday

Jamie Vardy has shown public support to wife Rebekah in the wake of Coleen Rooney's dramatic accusations yesterday, by 'liking' her post defending herself against the claims.

In her denial, posted to Twitter yesterday, Rebekah wrote: "As I have just said to you on the phone, I wish you had called me if you thought this. I never speak to anyone about you as various journalists who have asked me over the years can vouch for.

"If you thought this was happening you could have told me & I could have changed my passwords to see if it stopped. Over the years various people have had access to my Insta and just this week I found I was following people I didn’t know and have never followed myself."

Rebekah, 37, is said to be flying home from her Dubai holiday because of the drama - and is planning to hire a forensic expert to prove her innocence.

Read more: 'Upset' Rebekah Vardy gets legal advice after Coleen Rooney's shock Twitter allegations

A source told the Daily Mail: "Rebekah has been incredibly stressed and hasn’t stopped sobbing all day, which is very out of character for her.

"The whole situation has left her distraught and she still doesn’t understand why Coleen didn’t reach out to her first to ask her outright about the issue."

Coleen posted the statement to Twitter yesterday. Picture: PA

"Rebekah wants to prove she had nothing to do with the leaked stories and is working with a lawyer and IT experts who can look at the forensics of her Instagram, which several people have access to."

In a statement published to Twitter earlier today, Coleen revealed that she had posted fake information about her life to a private Instagram account in an effort to catch out the person who had been selling stories on her to the press.

She wrote: "For a few years now someone who I trusted to follow me on my personal Instagram account has been consistently informing The Sun newspaper of my private posts and stories.

"There has been so much information given to them about me, my friends and my family - all without my permission or knowledge.

Rebekah has denied the allegations. Picture: Splash

"After a long time of trying to figure out who it could be, for various reasons, I had a suspicion.

"To try and prove this, I came up with an idea, I blocked everyone from viewing Instagram except ONE account.

"(Those on my private account must have been wondering why I haven't had stories on there for a while).

"Over the past five months I have posted a series of false stories to see if they made their way into the Sun newspaper.

"And you know what, they did! The story about gender selection in Mexico, the story about returning to TV and then the latest story about the basement flood in my new house.

This has been a burden in my life for a few years now and finally I have got to the bottom of it...... pic.twitter.com/0YqJAoXuK1 — Coleen Rooney (@ColeenRoo) October 9, 2019

"It's been tough keeping it to myself and not making any comment at all, especially when the stories have been leaked, however I had to. Now I know for certain which account/individual it's come from.

"I have saved and screenshotted all the original stories which clearly show just one person has viewed them.

"It's......... Rebekah Vardy's account."

A rep for Rebekah then told Heart.co.uk: "It isn’t true, she is now very upset and stressed so has passed it to her legal team to deal with. Such a shame that Coleen didn’t just call her when she had her number."