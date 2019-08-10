Family first: Robbie and Ayda Williams will travel to Hawaii for their daughter's first birthday so they can celebrate with her surrogate

They're forever grateful. Picture: Contributor

She turns one in September

Robbie Williams and wife Ayda are reportedly going to celebrate their daughter’s first birthday with her surrogate mother in Hawaii.

The former X Factor judges will throw a big party there next month for little Coco, who was born there last September.

It will also be a way to say thank you to the surrogate, who lives in the US state and who they want to be part of Coco’s life.

Robbie, 45, and Ayda, 40, married in 2010 and share daughter Theodora, six, and son Charlton, four, as well as Coco together.

Discussing welcoming Coco via surrogate last year, the couple said she was “carried by an incredible surrogate mother, to whom we will be eternally grateful” and Robbie went on to detail how he felt about becoming a dad for the third time.

Speaking about their new addition last year, Robbie said: "Coco Josephine Williams, she’s the most chilled baby that we've ever had out of all three of them and it’s interesting.

"The progression being a parent, from the first child where, when they go to sleep, if you hear something two miles away you wanna send somebody two miles away to tell them to shut up.

"Then on the third one, you know, the kids are fighting, the TV’s on and baby stays asleep and I think because we’re more chilled, she’s more chilled."

Ayda previously revealed it had been a “long and difficult” struggle for the couple to have another baby.

"It has been a very long and difficult path to get here, which is why we have kept it on the down low. Family comes in all forms, and this little lady, who is biologically ours, was carried by an incredible surrogate mother, to whom we will be eternally grateful.

“We are over the moon to have this beautiful baby girl in our lives and so blessed, that we live in a world which makes this possible. As with Teddy and Charlie, we ask that you respect Coco’s privacy and allow us to grow into our new team of 5! #TeamWilliams"

And you never know, there may be the pitter-patter of feet soon as he revealed he and Ayda would like a fourth child.