Family first: Robbie and Ayda Williams will travel to Hawaii for their daughter's first birthday so they can celebrate with her surrogate

10 August 2019, 16:13 | Updated: 10 August 2019, 16:44

They're forever grateful
They're forever grateful. Picture: Contributor

She turns one in September

Robbie Williams and wife Ayda are reportedly going to celebrate their daughter’s first birthday with her surrogate mother in Hawaii.

The former X Factor judges will throw a big party there next month for little Coco, who was born there last September.

It will also be a way to say thank you to the surrogate, who lives in the US state and who they want to be part of Coco’s life.

Robbie, 45, and Ayda, 40, married in 2010 and share daughter Theodora, six, and son Charlton, four, as well as Coco together.

Discussing welcoming Coco via surrogate last year, the couple said she was “carried by an incredible surrogate mother, to whom we will be eternally grateful” and Robbie went on to detail how he felt about becoming a dad for the third time.

Speaking about their new addition last year, Robbie said: "Coco Josephine Williams, she’s the most chilled baby that we've ever had out of all three of them and it’s interesting.

View this post on Instagram

I spy with my little eye an extra little hand 👀 So we have been keeping a very special secret! We are delighted to share with you that we have had a baby girl….welcome to the world Colette (Coco) Josephine Williams!! 💕💕 It has been a very long and difficult path to get here, which is why we have kept it on the down low. Family comes in all forms, and this little lady, who is biologically ours, was carried by an incredible surrogate mother, to whom we will be eternally grateful. We are over the moon to have this beautiful baby girl in our lives and so blessed that we live in a world which makes this possible. As with Teddy and Charlie, we ask that you respect Coco’s privacy and allow us to grow into our new team of 5! #TeamWilliams

A post shared by Ayda Field Williams (@aydafieldwilliams) on

"The progression being a parent, from the first child where, when they go to sleep, if you hear something two miles away you wanna send somebody two miles away to tell them to shut up.

"Then on the third one, you know, the kids are fighting, the TV’s on and baby stays asleep and I think because we’re more chilled, she’s more chilled."

Ayda previously revealed it had been a “long and difficult” struggle for the couple to have another baby.

"It has been a very long and difficult path to get here, which is why we have kept it on the down low. Family comes in all forms, and this little lady, who is biologically ours, was carried by an incredible surrogate mother, to whom we will be eternally grateful.

“We are over the moon to have this beautiful baby girl in our lives and so blessed, that we live in a world which makes this possible.  As with Teddy and Charlie, we ask that you respect Coco’s privacy and allow us to grow into our new team of 5! #TeamWilliams"

View this post on Instagram

#summerdays #tribe AWxx

A post shared by Ayda Field Williams (@aydafieldwilliams) on

And you never know, there may be the pitter-patter of feet soon as he revealed he and Ayda would like a fourth child.

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Stacey Solomon returns to Loose Women

Stacey Solomon praises working mums as she returns to Loose Women
Anne is now pregnant with her first child

Anne Hathaway says it 'broke' her to see other pregnant woman while she struggled to conceive
Karen Clifton has spoken out about her ex Kevin's new relationship

Karen Clifton speaks out for the first time about ex Kevin Clifton and Stacey Dooley's relationship
Channing Tatum and Jessie J are reportedly moving in together

Channing Tatum and Jessie J move in together into beautiful Suffolk mansion
Caroline and Lewis are Instagram official

Caroline Flack parties with posts loved-up Instagram with new boyfriend Lewis Burton

Trending on Heart

xx

Olivia Colman poses with corgis ahead of The Crown, season 3

TV & Movies

She's the youngest ever dragon at 35

When does Dragons' Den series 17 start, what time is it on and who is the new Dragon, Sara Davies?

TV & Movies

Heinz is bringing its ketchup-mayo-mix up to the UK

Heinz to launch 'Mayochup' this month but it will be named 'Saucy Sauce'

Food & Health

Costa Coffe have been blasted for their price inflation

Costa Coffee slammed by customers for raising drink prices but SHRINKING cup sizes by a third

Food & Health

The mum has slammed drivers who use the spaces in a furious rant (stock image)

Mum's furious rant at drivers who take up parent and child parking bays goes viral

Lifestyle

Which of the couples from the show are still together now?

Which Love Island 2019 couples are still together?

TV & Movies