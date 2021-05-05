Robert Pattinson is the most handsome man in the world, according to the 'Golden Ratio'

Robert Pattinson is the most handsome man in the world. Picture: Getty Images/Instagram

By Heart reporter

Science says Robert Pattinson is the most beautiful man in the world.

Robert Pattinson has been given the title of the best looking man in the world, according to the ‘Golden Ratio’.

The ancient Greek mathematical method created the idea of the ‘perfect man’ based on facial proportions.

And it turns out the Twilight star fits the mould by 92.15%, with his eyes, nose, and chin being his best features.

Harley Street facial cosmetic surgeon Dr Julian De Silva carried out the research and compiled a list of men in Hollywood.

He said: “Robert Pattinson was the clear winner when all elements of the face were measured for physical perfection.

“These brand new computer mapping techniques allow us to solve some of the mysteries of what it is that makes someone physically beautiful and the technology is useful when planning patients' surgery.”

Read More: Line of Duty unanswered questions: The loose ends we still need tying up after the season 6 finale

Henry Cavill gave Robert Pattinson, 34, a run for his money and came in second place, matching the beauty standard by 91.64%.

Meanwhile, A Star is Born’s Bradley Cooper was third and international heartthrob Brad Pitt was fourth.

Other’s that made the top ten include George Clooney, Hugh Jackman, David Beckham, Idris Elba and Ryan Gosling.

What is the Golden Ratio equation?

The Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi originates from the European Renaissance and was used by Leonardo Da Vinci for his famous work, the Vitruvian Man.

The length and the width of someone's face is measured and then the results are divided.

Measurements are taken from the hairline to the spot between the eyes, and then between the eyes and the bottom of the nose.

Finally the person’s face is measured from the bottom of the nose to the bottom of the chin.

The idea is, a person is considered to be more ‘scientifically beautiful’ if the numbers are equal.

Now Read: Gogglebox’s Tom Malone Jr shares photos of never-seen older brother Lee on his wedding day