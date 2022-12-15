Rochelle Humes shows off huge garden covered in snow at £3.3million home

Marvin and Rochelle Humes have shown off their beautiful garden. Picture: Instagram

Rochelle Humes has showed off her beautiful snow-covered garden this week.

As snow sweeps across the country, Rochelle Humes has shown off her beautiful garden covered in the white stuff.

The TV star and her husband Marvin live in a beautiful £3.3million home in London with their three kids Alaia, nine, Valentina, five and Blake, two.

And now Rochelle, 33, has given fans a glimpse of their impressive outdoor space.

Sharing a photo of their lawn covered in a blanket of snow, the couple’s garden can be seen with plenty of garden furniture, multiple loungers and a small play area for the kids.

Rochelle Humes has shown off her stunning garden. Picture: Instagram

They also have a mini playhouse which is worth a whopping £4k created by Tinytown Playhomes.

The sweet house reads “Humes Village Shop” above the door and recent snaps show the kids playing in it.

Rochelle wrote alongside the image: "It's pretty but I'm sure I'm the only person in London that doesn't like snow."

Rochelle and Marvin moved into their London home in July 2020, and have spent the past two years redecorating the property.

Speaking to House Beautiful, Rochelle explained: "There won't be any work at home for a bit.

Rochelle Humes has given a glimpse of her home over the years. Picture: Instagram

“We just finished our entertaining space downstairs, but now we just need to enjoy living in it.

“Everything always takes much longer than it's supposed to, so you always need to manage expectations."

And looking at the interior of their house, it’s easy to see Rochelle has a talent for design as she has previously shown off stylish living rooms and a beautiful spacious kitchen.

Rochelle Humes showed off her Christmas fireplace last year. Picture: Instagram

The kitchen is fitted with cream cabinets and dark marble worktops, as well as an island which is the hub of the home.

Last year, Rochelle gave a glimpse of the incredible Christmas decorations she put up by the fireplace in the living room.

This includes a large floral garland with blue, red, green and metallic baubles woven within it.

