Where is Ruth Langsford today and why isn't she on This Morning?

Ruth Langsford was absent from Friday's This Morning. Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

Rochelle Humes joined Eammon Holmes for This Morning today instead of Ruth Langsford, so where is she?

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford usually present This Morning on a Friday as Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield take the day off.

However, on this week's Friday show, Ruth was a no-show as Rochelle Humes filled in for her.

So where is Ruth and why isn't she on This Morning?

Rochelle Humes stepped in for Ruth Langsford on Friday. Picture: ITV

As Rochelle and Eamonn introduced the show, Eamonn explained that Ruth has "other things to do today".

Introducing the show, he said: "Welcome to This Morning, lots of you thinking Ruth looks really well today but no-"

However, Rochelle then interrupted him, jokingly adding: "Every time you say the same thing and I tell you not to do that!"

He went on to explain: "Ruthie's got other things to do today but she can't be here today but Rochelle and I are pairing up!"

