Where is Ruth Langsford today and why isn't she on This Morning?

28 February 2020, 10:54 | Updated: 28 February 2020, 11:02

Ruth Langsford was absent from Friday's This Morning
Ruth Langsford was absent from Friday's This Morning. Picture: ITV
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Rochelle Humes joined Eammon Holmes for This Morning today instead of Ruth Langsford, so where is she?

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford usually present This Morning on a Friday as Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield take the day off.

However, on this week's Friday show, Ruth was a no-show as Rochelle Humes filled in for her.

READ MORE: Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby left baffled as tree whisperer 'interviews' Allerton Oak on This Morning

So where is Ruth and why isn't she on This Morning?

Rochelle Humes stepped in for Ruth Langsford on Friday
Rochelle Humes stepped in for Ruth Langsford on Friday. Picture: ITV

As Rochelle and Eamonn introduced the show, Eamonn explained that Ruth has "other things to do today".

Introducing the show, he said: "Welcome to This Morning, lots of you thinking Ruth looks really well today but no-"

However, Rochelle then interrupted him, jokingly adding: "Every time you say the same thing and I tell you not to do that!"

He went on to explain: "Ruthie's got other things to do today but she can't be here today but Rochelle and I are pairing up!"

READ MORE: Phillip Schofield fights back tears as actor Brian Cox says he's 'proud' of This Morning host for coming out as gay

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Christine recently revealed that she and Paddy's youngest child, Felicity also has autism

Christine McGuinness admits parenting three autistic children makes marriage to Paddy 'a struggle'
Amy Childs has been linked to a string of good looking men over the years...

Amy Childs relationship history: Celebs Go Dating star’s ex-boyfriends revealed
Amy Childs has two children - but one is kept out of the public eye

Celebs Go Dating Amy Childs: Age, TOWIE career and children revealed
Holly Willoughby has reached out to her fans

Holly Willoughby begs fans for help after daughter Belle loses her favourite teddy
Olly's happy with girlfriend Amelia, who he's been dating since late 2019.

Who is Olly Murs' girlfriend, Amelia Tank? Fitness fanatic's job, age and Instagram revealed

Trending on Heart

Daniel's death was a shock to EastEnders fans

EastEnders viewers shocked as Daniel Cook dies in devastating scenes

TV & Movies

Alesha Dixon's daughter Anaya stole the show on today's This Morning

This Morning fans melt as Alesha Dixon's baby interrupts interview

This Morning

Are Cameron and Lauren still together?

Who is Love Is Blind's Cameron Hamilton, what is his job and is he still with Lauren?

TV & Movies

Some of the banned names truly are bizzare

Linda and Harriet among list of 27 banned baby names around the world

Lifestyle

Andi Peters slips on the snow during live Good Morning Britain weather segment

Andi Peters accidentally slips on the snow during live Good Morning Britain segment

TV & Movies

Donna Windsor left Emmerdale

Who is April’s mum Donna Windsor in Emmerdale and how did she die?

TV & Movies