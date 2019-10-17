Ryan Reynolds shares adorable first picture of his and Blake Lively's baby

Ryan has shared an adorable photo of his newborn baby to Twitter. Picture: PA/Twitter

Blake Lively gave birth to her and Ryan Reynolds' third child two months ago

Ryan Reynolds has shared a rare family picture with his newborn baby on Twitter, while urging his followers to vote with climate policy in mind in the upcoming Canadian elections.

I love B.C. 🇨🇦 I want my daughters to experience the same natural playground I grew up in. On Oct. 21, the candidate you vote for will SHAPE CLIMATE POLICY. I’m proud of the climate progress made the last 4 years. Click https://t.co/gJ8wvRwD2y for voting info. #Capilano pic.twitter.com/a3itOeIqQx — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) October 17, 2019

The Deadpool actor, 42, shared a photo of him and wife Blake Lively holding their baby in the woods alongside the caption: "I love B.C. I want my daughters to experience the same natural playground I grew up in. On Oct. 21, the candidate you vote for will SHAPE CLIMATE POLICY. I’m proud of the climate progress made the last 4 years. Click Elections.ca for voting info. #Capilano".

Read more: Emmerdale's Charley Webb defends cutting son Bowie's hair after cruel trolls said he 'looks like a girl'

His caption appears to indicate that their third baby is a girl, although neither Blake nor Ryan have officially announced the sex.

Blake Lively displayed her baby bump at the Detective Pikachu premiere back in May. Picture: PA

Fans rushed to the comment section to offer their well-wishes, with one writing: "aw congrats on your third daughter".

The pair are already parents to two daughters - James, four, and Inez, two.

Read more: James 'Arg' Argent branded ‘nasty’ by Celebrity Coach Trip viewers after he furiously lashes out at Brendan

Blake didn't officially announce their pregnancy, but she unveiled her baby bump at the premiere of Detective Pikachu in LA back in May.

Blake and Ryan also share daughters James and Ines. Picture: PA

The Gossip Girl actress, 32, previously spoke about Ryan being her best friend as well as partner, saying: "In other relationships, if something came up I would call my girlfriends or my sister, and say, 'Hey, this is what he did - what should I do?'

"Whereas with him [Ryan], we were friends for two years before we were ever dating. And I treat him like my girlfriend."

NOW READ:

Cheryl hits back at claims she faked last six months of romance with Liam Payne