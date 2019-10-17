Ryan Reynolds shares adorable first picture of his and Blake Lively's baby

17 October 2019, 10:36

Ryan has shared an adorable photo of his newborn baby to Twitter
Ryan has shared an adorable photo of his newborn baby to Twitter. Picture: PA/Twitter

Blake Lively gave birth to her and Ryan Reynolds' third child two months ago

Ryan Reynolds has shared a rare family picture with his newborn baby on Twitter, while urging his followers to vote with climate policy in mind in the upcoming Canadian elections.

The Deadpool actor, 42, shared a photo of him and wife Blake Lively holding their baby in the woods alongside the caption: "I love B.C. I want my daughters to experience the same natural playground I grew up in. On Oct. 21, the candidate you vote for will SHAPE CLIMATE POLICY. I’m proud of the climate progress made the last 4 years. Click Elections.ca for voting info. #Capilano".

Read more: Emmerdale's Charley Webb defends cutting son Bowie's hair after cruel trolls said he 'looks like a girl'

His caption appears to indicate that their third baby is a girl, although neither Blake nor Ryan have officially announced the sex.

Blake Lively displayed her baby bump at the Detective Pikachu premiere back in May
Blake Lively displayed her baby bump at the Detective Pikachu premiere back in May. Picture: PA

Fans rushed to the comment section to offer their well-wishes, with one writing: "aw congrats on your third daughter".

The pair are already parents to two daughters - James, four, and Inez, two.

Read more: James 'Arg' Argent branded ‘nasty’ by Celebrity Coach Trip viewers after he furiously lashes out at Brendan

Blake didn't officially announce their pregnancy, but she unveiled her baby bump at the premiere of Detective Pikachu in LA back in May.

Blake and Ryan also share daughters James and Ines
Blake and Ryan also share daughters James and Ines. Picture: PA

The Gossip Girl actress, 32, previously spoke about Ryan being her best friend as well as partner, saying: "In other relationships, if something came up I would call my girlfriends or my sister, and say, 'Hey, this is what he did - what should I do?'

"Whereas with him [Ryan], we were friends for two years before we were ever dating. And I treat him like my girlfriend."

NOW READ:

Cheryl hits back at claims she faked last six months of romance with Liam Payne

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Kerry Katona has been rushed to hospital

Concern for Kerry Katona as she's rushed to hospital with mystery illness
Holly's outfit is worth over £200 today

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her £80 Massimo Dutti skirt and cashmere jumper
Fans were not happy with Arg on Coach Trip

James 'Arg' Argent branded ‘nasty’ by Celebrity Coach Trip viewers after he furiously lashes out at Brendan

TV & Movies

Leah Bracknell has died, her manager announced today

Ex-Emmerdale star Leah Bracknell dies aged 55 after three-year cancer battle
It has been reported that Cheryl and Liam split earlier than first thought

Cheryl hits back at claims she faked last six months of romance with Liam Payne

Trending on Heart

The girl was alone in the three-feet deep hot tub when she was trapped underwater

Girl, 10, tragically drowned in hot tub after her hair got entangled in filter

Lifestyle

the boots didn't go down well with viewers

This Morning viewers divided as fashion segment showcases 'disgusting welly boots with heels'

TV & Movies

Here's everything you need to know about I'm A Celebrity

I'm A Celebrity 2019: When does it start, who's in the rumoured line-up and will Ant McPartlin present?

TV & Movies

Lord Sugar has been criticised by the latest fired Apprentice star

The Apprentice's Souleyman Bah slams Lord Sugar for 'patronising' comment about disability after firing

TV & Movies

Nadine and Rory have welcomed their first baby

Hollyoaks’ Nadine Mulkerrin and Rory Douglas-Speed welcome first baby as they share sweet photos

TV & Movies

A family of six were found trapped in a farmhouse

Horror as 'family of six are trapped in secret farmhouse dungeon' for nine years

News