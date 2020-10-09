Sarah Harding 'moves in with mum' as she undergoes 'intensive cancer treatment'

Sarah Harding has moved to Manchester to be with her mum. Picture: Getty/Instagram-Sarah Harding

By Alice Dear

Girls Aloud star Sarah Harding shared her breast cancer diagnosis with fans in August.

Sarah Harding, 38, has moved back in with her mum as she undergoes intensive breast cancer treatment, according to reports.

The former Girls Aloud singer is said to be "holding up well" as she settles in Manchester with mum Marie.

A source told The Sun: "Sarah has been supported by her friends and family throughout everything but her mum Marie has been her absolute rock.

“After learning she had cancer Sarah moved back to Marie’s home in Manchester so she could start treatment with her mum caring for her."

A source said being with her mum is the 'best place' for Sarah. Picture: Getty

They added: “Sarah is undergoing intensive treatment and is holding up well.

“Being with her mum is the best place for her.”

Sarah Harding shared her cancer diagnosis in August this year. Picture: Instagram/Sarah Harding

Sarah shared the heartbreaking news of her diagnosis earlier this year with an emotional post on Instagram.

She wrote: "Hi everyone,I hope you are all keeping safe and well during these uncertain times. I’ve not posted on here for so long, thank you to everyone who has reached out to check in on me, it really does mean a lot.

I feel now is the right time to share what’s been going on. There’s no easy way to say this and actually it doesn’t even feel real writing this, but here goes.

"Earlier this year I was diagnosed with breast cancer and a couple of weeks ago I received the devastating news that the cancer has advanced to other parts of my body. I’m currently undergoing weekly chemotherapy sessions and I am fighting as hard as I possibly can."

Sarah Harding is believed to be undergoing 'intensive cancer treatment'. Picture: Getty

The post continued: "I understand this might be shocking to read on social media and that really isn’t my intention. But last week it was mentioned online that I had been seen in hospital, so I feel now is the time to let people know what’s going on and this is the best way I can think of to do so.

"My amazing mum, family and close friends are helping me through this, and I want to say a thank you to the wonderful NHS doctors and nurses who have been and continue to be heroes."

Sarah added that she was "doing her best" to keep positive and that she would update her fans soon.

