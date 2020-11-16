Who is Sarah Spencer? Your need-to-know on Princess Diana's sister

Who is Sarah Spencer? Picture: PA/Getty

Everything you need to know about Sarah Spencer: including her age, relationship with Prince William and Prince Harry, and whether she dated Prince Charles.

The Crown series four has finally arrived on Netflix, with every episode available to watch on the streaming service.

This season is set in the 1980s, and a key storyline is Prince Charles' relationship and marriage to Princess Diana, who is played by Emma Corrin.

The couple met in the late seventies, and went on to have two children - Prince William and Prince Harry.

Princess Diana tragically died in a car accident in 1997.

Many people will be unaware that Diana actually met Charles through her sister Sarah, who he briefly dated.

Here's your need-to-know on her.

Sarah is the older sister of Princess Diana. Picture: Getty

Who is Sarah Spencer? What's her age and background?

Lady Elizabeth Sarah Lavinia McCorquodale (née Spencer) is the older sister of Princess Diana.

She was born on 19 March 1955, making her 65 years old.

Sarah married Neil Edmund McCorquodale in 1980, and the couple have three children - Emily Jane McCorquodale (born 1983), George Edmund McCorquodale (born 1984), and Celia Rose McCorquodale (born 1989).

After Diana's death, Sarah became the president of the Diana, Princess of Wales Memorial Fund, which was a charity devoted to continuing Diana’s humanitarian work. It was closed in 2012.

Sarah has remained close to her nephews, Prince William and Prince Harry, and attended their weddings to Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle respectively.

Sarah at the opening of a fountain built in memory of Diana in London's Hyde Park (2004). Picture: PA

A source previously told Vanity Fair: "Harry has always kept in close touch with the Spencers and they have all received invitations [to the wedding].

"Harry gets on well with his aunts and uncle and they have met Meghan."

Did Sarah date Prince Charles?

Sarah and Prince Charles briefly dated in 1977. Picture: PA

Sarah and Charles briefly dated before he got together with her sister Diana, and it was she that introduced him to her younger sister in 1977 at Althorp, the Spencers’ home.

She later said of their meeting: "I introduced them. I'm Cupid."

Who plays Sarah Spencer in The Crown?

Sarah is played by Isobel Eadie in The Crown.

