Scarlett Moffatt slams mum-shamers after sharing snap of baby Jude wearing a hat indoors

Scarlett Moffatt welcomed baby Jude into the world eight weeks ago. Picture: Instagram/@scarlettmoffatt

The Gogglebox star hit back at trolls in a huge rant, branding their comments "ridiculous".

Scarlett Moffatt has hit back at mum-shamers for criticising her parenting skills after she was "bombarded" with negative comments for sharing a picture of her newborn son wearing a hat indoors.

The Gogglebox star, 32, who gave birth to Jude just eight weeks ago, came under fire for the sweet family snap and later lashed out at trolls who flooded her inbox with mean messages.

"Jude’s only 8 weeks old and the amount of unsolicited parenting advice I’ve had," the new mum fumed.

"We were taking him out for a walk and I took a pic before we went and I was bombarded with you shouldn’t let your baby wear hats indoor comments and messages. It’s ridiculous xx."

Scarlett's rant clarified she and boyfriend Scott Dobinson, 36, were just about to take their baby boy out for a walk so dressed him to suit the weather.

But despite doing everything by the book, parents online couldn't help but judge the motherhood move.

The reality star's frustration came after celebrity pal and fellow mum Kate Lawler shared a picture of her daughter Noa, two, having a tantrum on holiday.

The Big Brother star, 45, was left furious after followers blasted footage of her toddler getting emotional during a trip to Europe.

Addressing a "handful of Karens", Kate wrote: "Firstly please don’t tell me what I can and can’t post on my own Instagram account. I wouldn’t ever dream of telling even a family member what they should or shouldn’t post.

"Secondly, the reel I posted was not for ‘entertainment’, It’s hugely important for me to also share the reality of holidaying with two dogs and a toddler as so many of you asked for advice, tips & recommendations about European road trips.

"If all I shared were sweet and smiley family photos it would be completely disingenuous and not representative of this trip at all.

"I’m an honest person, which is why on stories the other day I spoke about Boj and I falling out in the car and wanting to kill each other. As much as we’ve created some magical memories that we’ll never forget, it’s been hard at times."

She continued: "The comments about it all being too much for Noa hence the meltdowns or that we shouldn’t have taken her, are you kidding me?

"When we’re at home she’ll have had 10 hours sleep, wake up in a fabulous mood yet still have a full blown meltdown because I broke her cereal bar in half instead of giving it to her in one piece.

"So 8 hours in the car with unlimited food, drinks, snacks, movies, tv shows, peppa pig songs and stories, multiple breaks to walk and stretch her legs, playing i-spy, lullabies, a tonie box, blankets, me holding her hand while Boj drives, these have in fact been less stressful than when we’re at home on a regular day."

Scarlett came to Big Brother star Kate Lawler's defence online. Picture: Instagram/@thekatelawler

The DJ's angry tirade struck a chord with Scarlett, who immediately jumped to Kate's defence and described the "unsolicited parenting advice" as "ridiculous".

It's not the first time the former I'm A Celeb winner has been called out by mum-shamers for her parenting style.

Just days ago, the Gogglebox star was forced to defended herself on social media after fans criticised a picture of Jude propped up on a cushion.

Taking pre-emptive measures to stop as many bad comments as she could, Scarlett wrote next to the snap of her son: "I never realised how much stuff you have to bring along to any trip away with a baby… did we bring everything & the kitchen sink? Yes we did! Was it worth it? ABSOLUTELY!!

"*side note these are posed pics I don’t just let Jude chill out on cushions all day long."

