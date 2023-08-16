Scarlett Moffatt snaps back at trolls who criticised her parenting choices

The new mum has clapped back at cruel trolls on Instagram. Picture: Instagram/@scarlettmoffatt

The Gogglebox star defended herself on social media after followers criticised a photo of her newborn Jude.

Scarlett Moffatt has hit back at cruel trolls on Instagram who slammed a photo of her newborn son Jude.

The former Gogglebox star, 32, took matters into her own hands on social media to stop followers criticising her parenting choices by adding a special sentence to her holiday post.

The new mum wrote: "I never realised how much stuff you have to bring along to any trip away with a baby… did we bring everything & the kitchen sink? Yes we did! Was it worth it? ABSOLUTELY!!

"*side note these are posed pics I don’t just let Jude chill out on cushions all day long."

Alongside the caption, Scarlett shared a carousel of cute images featuring her tiny baby boy.

In the first image the seven-week old is seen snoozing in a comfy pillow next to her dog, the second shows him happy in his mother's arms and the third sees him wide awake propped up on a cushion.

While lots of her loyal followers were thrilled to see the sweet snaps, many were saddened by her pre-emptive measures to ward off the parenting police.

"It drives me mad that you have to write the part about posed pics before the knobs of the world start attacking you. You do you with your child and don’t explain to anybody ❤️ xxxx," said one fan.

"Literally think the same. It's so wrong how judgmental people are x," wrote another.

"How sad that you have to explain yourself because off a few judgmental people," added a third.

A fourth commented: "Blimey definitely don’t explain yourself, any moaning Minnie’s out there just ignore/block, I used a V shaped pillow for my daughter she loved it probably spent over 50% of her time in it, if it means they sleep then let them sleep, we all know how important a few extra 😴 are 😊."

"It's no one's business if Jude does lie around on cushions !!! Your doing amazingly, and keep doing what your doing ❤️," encouraged one follower.

While another said: "It's so sad you have to explain your favourite pictures xx enjoy your break and carry on doing what you want to do with your little man because before you know it he will be grown up and not wanting photos taken xx."

Scarlett welcomed her first child with boyfriend Scott Dobinson, 36, on 29th June this year.

The telly favourite told fans her baby boy made a surprise entrance into the world five weeks early as she shared the news on social media.

Shortly after his birth, she wrote: "Jude Xavier Dobinson 💙

"My darling boy I can’t stop crying looking at you as I can’t quite believe you’re mine. You wanted to meet us early at just 35 weeks. Me & your daddy love you so much that I can’t even put this feeling into words. Our heart and soul feels complete & ready to burst. I will forever and always be grateful to be your mammy.

"I can’t thank @scottdobby enough & to the midwife’s Helen & Charlotte & all of the NHS team at Durham Hospital. You will all forever hold a special place in my heart for looking after us all with such compassion. Let the baby bubble commence 💙."

