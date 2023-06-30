Scarlett Moffatt gives birth to first baby and reveals sweet name

30 June 2023, 08:09

Scarlett Moffatt has given birth to her first baby
Scarlett Moffatt has given birth to her first baby. Picture: Instagram
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Scarlett Moffatt baby name: The former Gogglebox star has welcomed her first baby boy with boyfriend Scott.

Scarlett Moffatt has welcomed her adorable baby boy with policeman boyfriend Scott Dobinson.

The former Gogglebox star announced her pregnancy back in February and revealed on Thursday that she had given birth.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Scarlett posted a collection of photos of her newborn just moments after becoming a mum.

Alongside the photos, she also revealed his name as she wrote: "Jude Xavier Dobinson.

Scarlett Moffatt has welcomed her first baby
Scarlett Moffatt has welcomed her first baby. Picture: Instagram

"My darling boy I can’t stop crying looking at you as I can’t quite believe you’re mine.

"You wanted to meet us early at just 35 weeks. Me & your daddy love you so much that I can’t even put this feeling into words.

“Our heart and soul feels complete & ready to burst. I will forever and always be grateful to be your mammy."

Praising her boyfriend and the team who helped her give birth, she continued: "I Can’t thank @scottdobby enough & to the midwife’s Helen & Charlotte & all of the NHS team at Durham Hospital.

“You will all forever hold a special place in my heart for looking after us all with such compassion. Let the baby bubble commence".

Friends and family were quick to comment, with Heart Breakfast presenter Amanda Holden commenting: “Amazing news ❤️❤️❤️”.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor said: “Congratulations! Welcome to the world, little man. X,” with Vicky Pattison saying: ”Congratulations you two 😍 unbelievable news 💙💙💙💙.”

Carol Voderman wrote: “Massive congratulations Mamma Moffat ❤️❤️,” while Love Island’s Shaughna Phillips added: “Perfection ❤️❤️❤️❤️ well done mama! Xxxx”.

Scarlett has also posted another sweet photo holding her little one surrounded by congratulations balloons as she arrived back home.

Just days before the birth of their son, Scarlett revealed what she will miss about being pregnant.

Scarlett Moffatt and her boyfriend Scott Dobinson announced their pregnancy earlier this year
Scarlett Moffatt and her boyfriend Scott Dobinson announced their pregnancy earlier this year. Picture: Instagram

Posting a full-length mirror selfie, she wrote: "Gonna miss wearing these little stretchy numbers, gonna miss me big old bump but so excited. Really not long to go."

She went on to say: "Did anyone else when they’re pregnant think wow this is the last time we are doing this before everything changes. Me and @scottdobby had our last day at the beach as a family of 3 before our baby boy comes along.

"So exciting to think when we go back we will be pushing a pram."

Announcing her pregnancy earlier this year, Scarlett said it felt like a ‘dream’ to know she was becoming a mum.

“Me & Scott are on cloud nine & we are so happy that we get to share this moment with you all,” she said at the time.

“You are so loved already little one. Baby Dobinson coming soon.”

