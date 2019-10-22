Pretty Little Liars star Shay Mitchell shares first pictures of newborn following devastating previous miscarriage

The baby's arrival was all documented on camera
Picture: YouTube
The stunning actress and partner Matte Babel welcomes their baby girl a few days ago and have shared a vlog documenting the whole labour.

Shay Mitchell and partner Matte Babel have just welcomed their firstborn, a little girl, into the world following a whopping 33 HOUR labour.

The couple waited until Shay was six months pregnant before announcing the news earlier this year and did so in a YouTube video entitled "Guess Who's Preggers".

Never letting go...

And sometime over the past few days, 31-year-old Shay and actor Matte, 39 brought their child into the world, and filmed the whole thing!

Shay, who rose to prominence playing Emily Fields in the popular teen drama series Pretty Little Liars and is also known for her supporting role in the Netflix Original series, You, suffered a devastating miscarriage last year when she got pregnant for the first time, and has spoken openly about her experience and the reason why she chose to wait until she was quite far gone before announcing the news this time around.

Shay and Matte shared a kiss following the birth
Picture: YouTube

As well as all of her acting and modelling work, the star has a YouTube channel that's amassed over four million subscribers, and she's often uploading interesting content that gives fans an insight into her life.

However, for her labour and delivery video, which has already gained over 1,400,000 views in less than 24 hours, she brought in a whole production team.

Shay gave her subscribers a look into the big day
Picture: YouTube
The star was in a lot of pain and had to get an epidural
Picture: YouTube

The blog, which is more of a mini-documentary at nearly 12 minutes long gives fans an insight into what's possibly the most important day of Shay's life so far, and all of hers and the family's candid moments are captured on camera.

She's also shared a gorgeous picture of Instagram, similar to Kylie Jenner's name announcement post for Stormi Webster, of the newborn baby girl holding on to her finger.

The photo is captioned: "Never letting go..." and has over 4m likes and tens of thousands of comments congratulating her and Matte on their new arrival.

Shay whilst heavily pregnant, still looked absolutely incredible
Picture: Instagram/BBC

Famous MUA Patrick Starrr commented: "Omg congratulations😭😭😭😭" and model Amanda Cerny added: "Congratulations 😍😍😍😍".

Fellow PLL star Troian Bellarisio commented: "Most beautiful babe and mother. 😍" with High School Musical actress Vanessa Hudgens also wishing her well: "Omg babe. Congratulations 🙌🏼🙌🏼🌹🌹🌹💋🍾"

More Pretty Little Liars stars commented, with Sasha Pieterse, who played Ali, saying: "So happy for you!! Congratulations mama ♥️♥️♥️♥️"

Janel Parish, who played Mona, said: "Congrats beautiful mama!!!!!" and the show's creator Marlene King commented: "Mazel Tov, mamma 😘😘😘"

