Sheridan Smith ‘confirms’ marriage to Jamie Horn as she calls him ‘hubby’ in deleted tweet

21 April 2019, 16:56

Julien Macdonald - Front Row - LFW September 2017
Julien Macdonald - Front Row - LFW September 2017. Picture: Getty

The actress sparks wedding rumours on social media with her romantic caption – but then removes the post

Sheridan Smith has ‘confirmed’ her marriage to toyboy Jamie Horn after reportedly calling him “hubby” in a recent tweet.

The Cilla star shared a sweet photo of the loved-up couple celebrating Easter weekend and allegedly captioned the snap: “Bank holiday pouting with the hubby.”

But following a flurry of comments from fans, the 37-year-old actress deleted the post.

Sheridan posted a sweet photo of the loved-up couple on Twitter with the caption: “Bank holiday pouting with the hubby.”
Sheridan posted a sweet photo of the loved-up couple on Twitter with the caption: “Bank holiday pouting with the hubby.”. Picture: Twitter/Sheridan Smith

Sheridan, who met the 28-year-old insurance broker on Tinder, announced her engagement to Jamie last May following a three-month whirlwind.

He reportedly proposed with a £10,000 ring and asked her mum Marilyn for permission before popping the question.

The Cleaning Up actress said: "I thought, someone’s gonna have me! When he asked my mum to marry me she said: ‘Are you sure you can handle her?’"

Despite dating "a lot of rats" and kissing “a few frogs”, Sheridan admitted she had fallen head over heels for her latest man.

She said: "I just never pictured myself as wife and mother, but Jamie is making me so happy we’re able to have these conversations about our future.

"I feel happy. I’ve got four donkeys and seven dogs. I’m really happy at the moment.

"Now I’ve got that normality and sanity, I can come to work and and then go back and sit with the dogs. They don’t judge you.”

The Laurence Olivier Awards - Nominees Lunch - Arrivals
The Laurence Olivier Awards - Nominees Lunch - Arrivals. Picture: Getty

This isn’t the first time the couple have fuelled marriage rumours.

Last year Jamie was spotted wearing a wedding band but the pair refused to comment on the rumours at the time.

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Tom Hanks films a heartwarming video of him personalising Woody dolls for "special" twins

Tom Hanks records touching Toy Story video for twins conjoined at birth
'TRIC Awards' 2019 - Red Carpet Arrivals

Emily Atack sparks engagement rumours after confirming new romance with Rob Jowers
National Television Awards 2019 - Red Carpet Arrivals

Paddy McGuinness gushes over ‘hero’ wife Christine as she campaigns for autism awareness
Holly Willoughby and her children have been taking a sun-soaked break in the Maldives

Holly Willoughby shares rare picture of three children on Maldives trip
The Voice UK judge will be gracing the sofa tonight

Who's on The Jonathan Ross Show tonight? Kiefer Sutherland, Olly Murs, Winnie Harlow and more

TV & Movies

Trending on Heart

Keeley Hawes with her co-stars from The Durrells.

Who's in the cast of The Durrells? Here's who stars alongside Bodyguard's Keeley Hawes in the ITV drama

TV & Movies

Corfu's Old Town in Greece

Where is The Durrells set? Filming locations in Corfu revealed

TV & Movies

'Britain's Got Talent' Manchester Photocall

Alesha Dixon ‘thought life was over’ after marriage split from cheating MC Harvey

TV & Movies

Brit Awards 2016 - Red Carpet Arrivals

Adele trends on Twitter as fans predict break-up album

Music

Virgin TV BAFTA Television Awards - Red Carpet ARrivals

Kevin Clifton’s second wife says she overdosed when he ended their marriage

TV & Movies

Oscar Wilde was put on trial for 'indecency' the same year The Importance of Being Earnest launched on stage

Oscar Wilde's trail for homosexuality: The harrowing true story about the Dorian Gray author

Lifestyle