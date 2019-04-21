Sheridan Smith ‘confirms’ marriage to Jamie Horn as she calls him ‘hubby’ in deleted tweet

The actress sparks wedding rumours on social media with her romantic caption – but then removes the post

Sheridan Smith has ‘confirmed’ her marriage to toyboy Jamie Horn after reportedly calling him “hubby” in a recent tweet.

The Cilla star shared a sweet photo of the loved-up couple celebrating Easter weekend and allegedly captioned the snap: “Bank holiday pouting with the hubby.”

But following a flurry of comments from fans, the 37-year-old actress deleted the post.

Sheridan, who met the 28-year-old insurance broker on Tinder, announced her engagement to Jamie last May following a three-month whirlwind.

He reportedly proposed with a £10,000 ring and asked her mum Marilyn for permission before popping the question.

The Cleaning Up actress said: "I thought, someone’s gonna have me! When he asked my mum to marry me she said: ‘Are you sure you can handle her?’"

Despite dating "a lot of rats" and kissing “a few frogs”, Sheridan admitted she had fallen head over heels for her latest man.

She said: "I just never pictured myself as wife and mother, but Jamie is making me so happy we’re able to have these conversations about our future.

"I feel happy. I’ve got four donkeys and seven dogs. I’m really happy at the moment.

"Now I’ve got that normality and sanity, I can come to work and and then go back and sit with the dogs. They don’t judge you.”

This isn’t the first time the couple have fuelled marriage rumours.

Last year Jamie was spotted wearing a wedding band but the pair refused to comment on the rumours at the time.