What is Sheridan Smith's net worth?

Sheridan Smith's net worth revealed. Picture: Instagram/PA Images

How much does Sheridan Smith earn? Here's what we know...

Sheridan Smith has made a name for herself on some of the biggest shows on British TV.

After starting her career on The Royle Family, she went on to star in Gavin & Stacey, Benidorm and Cilla.

She has also had a long career on stage, bagging lead roles in Funny Girl and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

But how much is the actress worth and how much money does she earn? Here’s what we know...

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Sheridan Smith has a net worth of $20 million or £15.2million.

Sheridan Smith at the BAFTAs. Picture: PA Images

The star has made her money from countless TV, film and stage appearances.

She was born in Epworth, Lincolnshire in June 1981 and studied dance at the Joyce Mason School of Dancing.

Starting her career on the small screen, Sheridan starred as Emma Kavanagh in The Royle Family from 1999 to 2000, before getting her role as Miranda Locke in Holby City in 2001.

She also starred in Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps from 2001 to 2009, as well as Gavin & Stacey as Ruth 'Rudi' Smith from 2008 to 2010.

Her other TV credits include Benidorm in 2009, Grownups from 2006 to 2009 and Mrs. Biggs in 2012, which won her the BAFTA Award for Best Leading Actress.

More recent roles include Cleaning Up and ITV’s Isolation Stories through lockdown.

When it comes to musicals, Sheridan starred in Into the Woods at London's Donmar Warehouse, and Shakespeare's The Taming of the Shrew and A Midsummer Night's Dream at the Open Air Theatre, Regent's Park.

She also played Audrey in the stage production of Little Shop of Horrors and was even nominated for the 2008 Laurence Olivier Award for Best Actress in a Musical for her performance in the show.

in April 2008, the actress also played the role of Elle Woods in the musical version of Legally Blonde, as well as Funny Girl and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

