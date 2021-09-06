Sheridan Smith confirms she's dating former flame from 20 years ago

Sheridan Smith has confirmed she's dating an old flame. Picture: Instagram/Sheridan Smith

By Polly Foreman

Following her split from fiancé Jamie Horn, Sheridan Smith has confirmed on Instagram that she's now dating a former flame.

Sheridan Smith has confirmed that she's dating a former boyfriend from over 20 years ago.

The 40-year-old actress took to Instagram to confirm the news, writing: "So pleased this fitty I dated back in the day (20 years ago) is back in my life! Life works in mysterious ways miss u Mr L."

Alongside the caption, she shared a video of the two of them smiling together.

Sheridan's followers flooded the comment section to offer their well-wishes, with one writing: "He’s a top bloke. Lovely guy.x".

Another added: "Your blessed as your heart is golden 💛 Luv ya xxx".

Another wrote: "It’s meant to be x".

The new romance weeks after Sheridan confirmed that she had split from Jamie Horn, 31, who she welcomed son Billy with in May 2020.

Sheridan and Jamie split earlier this year. Picture: Alamy

Sheridan and Jamie released a joint statement in July reading: “It is with great sadness that we have decided to have some time apart.

"We both remain completely committed to raising our beautiful boy Billy together.

"We ask that you respect our privacy during this difficult time. Thank you."

Sheridan recently took to Instagram to share rare pictures of son Billy, who she usually keeps off social media.

Alongside some adorable pictures of the baby, she wrote: "My beautiful boy how handsome."