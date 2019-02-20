Stacey Solomon says she's having 'massive conflicts' with Joe Swash over ISIS bride citizenship decision

Stacey Solomon was debating the issue on Loose Women earlier today. Picture: ITV

Stacey opened up about her feelings on the decision during a debate on today's Loose Women

The Loose Women panelists today debated the decision by the UK government to revoke 'ISIS Bride' Shamima Begum's UK citizenship.

Read more: Loose Women's Denise Welch says ISIS schoolgirl's baby should be taken away

After Kaye Adams expressed her shock that this one particular case is gaining this much media attention while there are supposedly around 400 other similar cases that have happened in the past, Stacey Solomon agreed.

Stacey said: "I am with Kay where I don’t really understand why there's such a circus around this one case, however Joe and I at home have ended up having massive conflicts over this case.

"He would say 'hold on a second, if she does come back, is our legal system equipped to monitor this woman?

Stacey added: "If she came home do you feel confident that our legal system and our laws will be able to trail this woman, properly survey her?

"If we cant monitor these people at ground level, how do we monitor her when she comes back?

Kay expressed her belief that the government is using this case to distract the public from all the issues occuring in parliament - such as the recent resignation of three Conservative MPs - and Stacey agreed.

"I do think this is a whole smoke screen to take away things happening in parliament at the moment – hundreds of woman coming back and we don’t know a peep.

The panelists debated the government's decision on the show today. Picture: ITV

"But I do see why the general public are feeling under threat from this organisation," she added.

It was announced last night that the UK government would be revoking Shamima Begum's UK citizenship. She had asked to return to the country with her newborn baby following four years living in Syria after having run away to join ISIS as a teenager.

NOW READ:

Loose Women behind the scenes secrets: From secret meetings to Stacey Solomon's makeup hack