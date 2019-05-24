Stacey Solomon breastfeeds new baby boy in new picture shared by Loose Women

24 May 2019, 14:15

The Loose Women team shared this picture of Stacey breastfeeding
The Loose Women team shared this picture of Stacey breastfeeding. Picture: Loose Women/ITV/ David Solomon Photography
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash welcomed their first baby together, a boy, this week.

Stacey Solomon and her partner Joe Swash announced the birth of their baby boy this week.

The Loose Women star gave birth to the newborn on Thursday 23th May, at only eight months.

Loose Women congratulated the couple on their new arrival on the show on Friday, revealing they were meant to be throwing a baby shower for Stacey on the show today.

The Loose Women team also shared a new picture of the newborn with Stacey on the show.

READ MORE: Stacey Solomon praised for sharing 'realistic' picture from birth

Stacey Solomon gave birth to her son on Thursday
Stacey Solomon gave birth to her son on Thursday. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

In the beautiful image, Stacey can be seen breastfeeding the newborn in bed, looking lovingly at her new baby.

This is the third picture of the baby we have seen so far.

The first was shared to announce the arrival of the baby on both Stacey and Joe’s Instagram pages, showing Stacey resting shortly after giving birth to their son.

Along with the image, Joe shared a caption, referring to Stacey as the “love of his life”.

He wrote: “This morning. A lot earlier than planned I watched the love of my life, bring a new life into the world. We are overwhelmed, overjoyed and apprehensive of what’s to come.

Joe Swash beams as he laces a kiss on his son's foot
Joe Swash beams as he laces a kiss on his son's foot. Picture: Instagram

“Mummy and baby are well and resting. We are so grateful for all of the love, support and positivity we’ve received over the last 8 months. I’m lost for words to describe how I’m feeling.”

He continued: “So for now, I’m going to spend the next few days and the rest of my life falling more in love with these two humans. I didn’t think it possible but, today I witnessed the impossible. My partner, My love, my life, you are a super human. I am forever in awe. Joe X.”

A day later, Joe revealed the sex of the baby, posting a picture with the newborn with the caption: “Good morning son.”

