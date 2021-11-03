Stacey Solomon delights fans as she makes live TV appearance with baby Rose

3 November 2021, 08:37 | Updated: 3 November 2021, 08:39

Stacey Solomon brought baby Rose onto The One Show
Stacey Solomon brought baby Rose onto The One Show. Picture: ITV/Instagram

The One Show audience were introduced to Stacey Solomon's baby Rose for the first time on Tuesday.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Stacey Solomon showed off her newborn baby during a special TV appearance last night.

The Loose Women star appeared on The One Show on Tuesday to promote her new series Sort Your Life Out, which is all about decluttering your home and your mind.

Hosts Gethin Jones and Alex Scott introduced Stacey via a video call from her home in Pickle Cottage.

Stacey Solomon appeared on The One Show
Stacey Solomon appeared on The One Show. Picture: BBC

As they congratulated her on becoming a mum for the fourth time, the 32-year-old panned the camera down to her sleeping newborn who she was cradling in her arms.

"She's doing really well, she's here with me!,” she said.

And while it was only a few seconds, fans couldn’t wait to comment, with one writing on Twitter: “So lovely to see @StaceySolomon cwtching her baby on @BBCTheOneShow”.

“Can’t wait to for this programme and congratulations on your beautiful baby girl x,” said another, while a third said: “Ahhhh Stacey has Rose with her! Isn't she gorgeous!"

Another said: "Baby Rose is so well behaved, love Stace,” while a fifth added: “Congratulations @StaceySolomon on your beautiful baby.”

Stacey welcomed her daughter with Joe Swash on her 32nd birthday on October 4.

She and Joe already share Rex, two, and is mum to Zachary, 13, and Leighton, nine, from previous relationships.

At the time she told her followers: “🤍 She’s Here 🤍 Born at Pickle Cottage on mummy’s birthday.

“Our little girl… Happy birthday my darling daughter… We all love you more than you could ever imagine. Your brothers, your daddy and I are so in love.

“Thank you for the most incredible 9 months. Now we cannot wait for the rest of our lives with you…🖤”

Stacey Solomon showed off baby Rose on TV
Stacey Solomon showed off baby Rose on TV. Picture: Instagram

Stacey’s new TV show sees her go into people’s houses with her cleaning gurus to organise and tidy them.

The series starts on November 4 at 8pm on BBC One, with the star previously saying: “There’s always that one room or cupboard I can’t face sorting out at home, but once I’ve done it there’s nothing more satisfying.

“One cupboard at a time, we’ll be helping families declutter their homes and get organised in a way that works for them.

“I’ll be sharing my ultimate tidying and upcycling tips, from Lazy Susans to tension rods, there’ll be lots of great ideas to give viewers the confidence to finally tackle that cupboard!”

