Sister Sister star Tamera Mowry-Housley admits she DRINKS her twin's breast milk

Tamera Mowry admitted to drinking her sister's breast milk. Picture: Instagram

The 40-year-old actress says she drinks her sisters breast milk as a natural remedy to cure illness.

Tamera Mowry has just made a confession that will probably shock and surprise many of her and her Sister Sister co-star and twin Tia Mowry-Hardrict's fans.

The 40-year-old star recently fell ill and after looking for natural remedies to help herself get better she turned to her sister for help.

After reading an article outlining the ways breast milk are beneficial for adults she decided to give it a go and shared her discovery with fans on Instagram.

In a video she shared with her 6.5 million Instagram followers she can be seen holding a cup full of her sister's breast milk.

She said: "Oh my gosh Tia, this is amazing! Your breast milk is the best milk I've ever tried in my life. Oh my god!"

Tia wrote on her Instagram page: "Sooo my sister is desperate for some healing."

"She's sicky poo and I sent her an article on how breast milk has healing properties and was okay with drinking my #breastmilk".

This bizarre revelation comes after a woman recently used her breast milk to reduce her stretch marks after having a baby and it worked.