Sister Sister star Tamera Mowry-Housley admits she DRINKS her twin's breast milk

22 February 2019, 12:28

Tamera Mowry admitted to drinking her sister's breast milk
Tamera Mowry admitted to drinking her sister's breast milk. Picture: Instagram

The 40-year-old actress says she drinks her sisters breast milk as a natural remedy to cure illness.

Tamera Mowry has just made a confession that will probably shock and surprise many of her and her Sister Sister co-star and twin Tia Mowry-Hardrict's fans.

The 40-year-old star recently fell ill and after looking for natural remedies to help herself get better she turned to her sister for help.

Read more: Woman claims she lost TWO STONE by drinking another woman's breast milk

After reading an article outlining the ways breast milk are beneficial for adults she decided to give it a go and shared her discovery with fans on Instagram.

In a video she shared with her 6.5 million Instagram followers she can be seen holding a cup full of her sister's breast milk.

View this post on Instagram

Well, I do feel better 🤷🏽‍♀️

A post shared by tameramowrytwo (@tameramowrytwo) on

She said: "Oh my gosh Tia, this is amazing! Your breast milk is the best milk I've ever tried in my life. Oh my god!"

Tia wrote on her Instagram page: "Sooo my sister is desperate for some healing."

"She's sicky poo and I sent her an article on how breast milk has healing properties and was okay with drinking my #breastmilk".

This bizarre revelation comes after a woman recently used her breast milk to reduce her stretch marks after having a baby and it worked.

