Who is The Defeated's Logan Marshall-Green and what else has he been in?

The Defeated dropped on Netflix earlier this week, and many viewers may be scratching their heads trying to work out where they recognise the cast from.

The drama features a number of well-known actors, many of whom have appeared in an array of major films and TV shows previously.

Logan Marshall-Green, who plays Moritz, is one of the show's most recognisable faces - here's your need-to-know on him and where you've seen him before...

Who is Logan Marshall-Green? What's his age and background?

Logan, 44, is an American actor and director. He was born in Charleston, South Carolina, and rasied in Rhode Island.

He started acting professionally in 2003, landing a small role in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

What else has Logan Marshall-Green been in?

Logan landed recurring roles in The O.C. and 24 in the noughties, and has since appeared in a number of TV shows and films.

His notable film roles include Devil, Prometheus, The Invitation, Spider-Man: Homecoming and Upgrade, while his TV work includes Traveler, Dark Blue and Quarry.

Logan's latest role is as Moritz in Netflix series The Defeated. The series is set in Berlin in 1946, and follows cop Max McLaughlin as he helps to create a new police force after the war. Moritz is the brother of Max.

Does Logan Marshall-Green have a wife or girlfriend?

Logan was married to actress Diane Gaeta from 2012 until they divorced in 2020.

Is Logan Marshall-Green on Instagram?

He is! You can follow him @elemgy.