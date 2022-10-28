Who is Tom Daley's husband Dustin Lance Black and how many children do they have?

Is Celebrity Gogglebox star Tom Daley a dad and who is his husband? Here's what we know...

Tom Daley and his husband Dustin Lance Black have joined the Celebrity Gogglebox line up.

Speaking of taking part, the couple said: “Stand Up To Cancer is a cause extremely close to our hearts so it’s an honour to be part of this year’s Gogglebox line-up and help raise vital funds that can really make a difference.

“As big fans of the show, it’s going to be very surreal being on it but we’re very much looking forward to watching what they have in store for us.”

But who is Tom Daley’s husband and how long have they been together?

Tom Daley met Dustin Lance Black in 2013. Picture: Instagram

How old is Tom Daley?

Tom Daley is a 28-year-old British diver and Olympic gold medallist, as well as a popular TV personality.

With an impressive career under his belt, the star is a one-time Olympic champion, three-time World Champion, two-time junior World Champion, five-time European champion and five-time Commonwealth champion.

Has Tom Daley retired?

No, Tom hasn’t retired from diving but he is currently taking some time out to be with his family.

After announcing he wouldn’t be taking part in the 2022 Commonwealth Games, he said he is taking time 'to rest and be with my family'.

Tom Daley and his husband Dustin got married in 2017. Picture: Instagram

Releasing a statement on Instagram, Tom said: "Before the Olympics last year, my coach and I decided I would take a year out from the sport to have some time to rest and be with my family.

"Can’t wait to watch all my team mates kick some butt this summer!"

How old is Tom Daley's husband Dustin Lance Black?

Tom Daley's husband Dustin Lance Black is 48-years-old and is an American screenwriter and director.

He was born in Sacramento, California, and moved to Texas, before returning to California when Dustin's mum remarried.

Dustin grew up in a Mormon household which he said led him to worry about his sexuality.

Tom Daley and his husband Dustin have a son together. Picture: Instagram

How many children does Tom Daley have?

Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black have one child together, Robbie Ray Black-Daley, who was born via a surrogate in June 2018.

Opening up about the reason they opted for surrogacy, Dustin previously said on Lorraine: "Tom has lost his father, I had lost my mom and brother and you start to yearn for that connection that goes from your past to your future, and surrogacy was one of the ways we could do it."