Who is Tom Daley's husband Dustin Lance Black and how many children do they have?

28 October 2022, 15:05 | Updated: 28 October 2022, 15:43

Is Celebrity Gogglebox star Tom Daley a dad and who is his husband? Here's what we know...

Tom Daley and his husband Dustin Lance Black have joined the Celebrity Gogglebox line up.

Speaking of taking part, the couple said: “Stand Up To Cancer is a cause extremely close to our hearts so it’s an honour to be part of this year’s Gogglebox line-up and help raise vital funds that can really make a difference.

“As big fans of the show, it’s going to be very surreal being on it but we’re very much looking forward to watching what they have in store for us.”

But who is Tom Daley’s husband and how long have they been together?

Tom Daley met Dustin Lance Black in 2013
Tom Daley met Dustin Lance Black in 2013. Picture: Instagram

How old is Tom Daley?

Tom Daley is a 28-year-old British diver and Olympic gold medallist, as well as a popular TV personality.

With an impressive career under his belt, the star is a one-time Olympic champion, three-time World Champion, two-time junior World Champion, five-time European champion and five-time Commonwealth champion.

Has Tom Daley retired?

No, Tom hasn’t retired from diving but he is currently taking some time out to be with his family.

After announcing he wouldn’t be taking part in the 2022 Commonwealth Games, he said he is taking time 'to rest and be with my family'.

Tom Daley and his husband Dustin got married in 2017
Tom Daley and his husband Dustin got married in 2017. Picture: Instagram

Releasing a statement on Instagram, Tom said: "Before the Olympics last year, my coach and I decided I would take a year out from the sport to have some time to rest and be with my family.

"Can’t wait to watch all my team mates kick some butt this summer!"

How old is Tom Daley's husband Dustin Lance Black?

Tom Daley's husband Dustin Lance Black is 48-years-old and is an American screenwriter and director.

He was born in Sacramento, California, and moved to Texas, before returning to California when Dustin's mum remarried.

Dustin grew up in a Mormon household which he said led him to worry about his sexuality.

Tom Daley and his husband Dustin have a son together
Tom Daley and his husband Dustin have a son together. Picture: Instagram

How many children does Tom Daley have?

Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black have one child together, Robbie Ray Black-Daley, who was born via a surrogate in June 2018.

Opening up about the reason they opted for surrogacy, Dustin previously said on Lorraine: "Tom has lost his father, I had lost my mom and brother and you start to yearn for that connection that goes from your past to your future, and surrogacy was one of the ways we could do it."

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Trending on Heart

Mel B is reportedly engaged

Inside Mel B's relationship with fiancé Rory McPhee

A Tik Tok star has hit back at adults who don't ask permission to hug children.

Mum says grandparents should ask for consent before hugging grandkids

Parenting

Drivers are being caught out by "less common laws" like this.

You could be fined £1,000 for parking the wrong way round

Lifestyle

Elizabeth Soffe suffered life-threatening burns to her body as a baby

Viewers in tears after brave cot fire survivor wins Pride of Britain Award

TV & Movies

Call The Midwife fans have been loving the latest update on the official social media account.

Call The Midwife praised for hiring youth group as extras in new series

TV & Movies

Maura Higgins has opened up about getting toxic shock syndrome

Maura Higgins ‘nearly died’ after tampon got stuck inside her for three months

Olly Murs pranked Heart listeners

Olly Murs goes undercover to surprise Heart listeners with hilarious prank

I'm A Celebrity line up has been revealed

Full I’m A Celebrity 2022 line up revealed including Boy George, Charlene White and Mike Tindall

I'm A Celebrity 2022

"Basher is so gorgeous and is doing so well."

6ft tall Mastiff finally finds forever home after two-year wait

Lifestyle

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis revealed they don't give their kids Christmas presents

Why Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher don't give their children any Christmas presents

Josh Nalley from Kentucky has become a natural at acting 'dead'

Man who pretends to be a dead body for 321 days lands role on CSI

Lifestyle

Panicked parents have hit back at the potential plans.

Schools to consider four-day week to save money

Lifestyle

A man has said he doesn't regret standing in front of little girl at Disney World

Man has 'no regrets' after upsetting little girl at Disney World by blocking her view

Lifestyle

The British actor appeared on screen for 31 minutes across eight films.

Tom Felton was paid £14 million to appear in Harry Potter for 31 minutes

TV & Movies

Bianca is the first plus-size Disney protagonist

Disney praised for debuting first 'plus-size' female lead character

Lifestyle