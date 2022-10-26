Celebrity Gogglebox 2022 cast: Gordon Ramsay and daughter Tilly join line-up

Gordon and Tilly Ramsey join Charlotte Church and Luke Evans for Gogglebox special. Picture: Channel 4

Who's starring in Channel 4’s Celebrity Gogglebox special? The full cast revealed...

Celebrity Gogglebox is back on our screens this week raising money for Stand Up To Cancer.

The much-loved Channel 4 special sees stars of music, stage and screen snuggle up on their sofas to enjoy some great telly in an effort to raise money for the charity.

In recent years we've watched famous faces react to their favourite shows, including the cast of Line of Duty, Graham Norton, Michael Sheen, Matt Lucas, Craig David and Kate Moss.

But who will be soaking up all the TV drama for the very special cause this time around?

The telly chef and his Strictly star daughter are helping to raise money for SU2C. Picture: Channel 4

Gordon Ramsay and daughter Tilly Ramsay

TV chef and presenter Gordon Ramsay will join his daughter, Strictly star Tilly Ramsay, on the sofa for the Stand Up To Cancer special this Friday.

The father-daughter duo are planning on wearing matching onesies and sheepskin slippers for the Channel 4 episode, which aims to raise cash for people affected by cancer.

Gordon and Tilly said: "We’re always happy to support the superb work that Stand Up To Cancer do, and despite our TV tastes being polar opposites, we had a lot of fun filming this very special episode of Gogglebox.

"Every penny raised goes towards finding cures for cancer so I hope we can help raise bucketloads of money."

Charlotte Church

Singer and wellness entrepreneur Charlotte Church is set to take part in this autumn's SU2C special.

The Welsh star, who rose to fame aged 11 as a classical singer, has signed up to become a couch critic for the night in the hope she can boost donations for the cancer charity.

The mother-of-three, 36, shared her reasons for taking part, explaining: "Cancer affects so many – with one in two of us getting a diagnosis in our lifetime – so we’re delighted we can play a small part in supporting the incredible work being done by Stand Up To Cancer."

Singing pals Charlotte Church and Luke Evans are giving Gogglebox a whirl for charity. Picture: Channel 4

Luke Evans

Cuddling up next to his friend Charlotte Church is fellow Welsh star Luke Evans.

The musical theatre performer turned Hollywood actor, whose famous credits include The Hobbit, Beauty and the Beast, Pinocchio, The Pembrokeshire Murders and Nine Perfect Strangers, will also be giving the reality slot a whirl with his best pal.

Speaking of his reasons for singing up to the Channel 4 show, he said: "Cancer is a disease that doesn’t discriminate and robs people from living full and happy lives with their loved ones.

"Sadly, cancer has affected everyone’s lives in some way. So, it means a lot that Charlotte and I can be involved in this year’s Stand Up To Cancer campaign.

"I love the show so it’s a bit of a treat to be able to watch TV and enjoy some snacks, all for such a good cause – I can’t wait to see what we’ll be watching!"

The Welsh duo will become couch critics on Friday 28th October. Picture: Channel 4

The Stand Up To Cancer special first hit screens back in 2012. It has since won an RTS award and has been nominated for a BAFTA.

In 2021, the popular show raised a staggering £31million, which goes towards funding life-saving research into new treatments for the devastating disease.

The eye-watering amount marked the highest total ever raised from the Gogglebox hit and featured tributes to stars who lost their lives to cancer, including Girls Aloud singer Sarah Harding and comedy legend Sean Lock.

Gogglebox: Celebrity Special airs on Channel 4 on Friday 28th October at 9pm.

