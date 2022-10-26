Celebrity Gogglebox 2022 cast: Gordon Ramsay and daughter Tilly join line-up

26 October 2022, 10:36 | Updated: 26 October 2022, 14:19

Gordon and Tilly Ramsey join Charlotte Church and Luke Evans for Gogglebox special.
Gordon and Tilly Ramsey join Charlotte Church and Luke Evans for Gogglebox special. Picture: Channel 4

Who's starring in Channel 4’s Celebrity Gogglebox special? The full cast revealed...

Celebrity Gogglebox is back on our screens this week raising money for Stand Up To Cancer.

The much-loved Channel 4 special sees stars of music, stage and screen snuggle up on their sofas to enjoy some great telly in an effort to raise money for the charity.

In recent years we've watched famous faces react to their favourite shows, including the cast of Line of Duty, Graham Norton, Michael Sheen, Matt Lucas, Craig David and Kate Moss.

But who will be soaking up all the TV drama for the very special cause this time around?

The telly chef and his Strictly star daughter are helping to raise money for SU2C.
The telly chef and his Strictly star daughter are helping to raise money for SU2C. Picture: Channel 4

Gordon Ramsay and daughter Tilly Ramsay

TV chef and presenter Gordon Ramsay will join his daughter, Strictly star Tilly Ramsay, on the sofa for the Stand Up To Cancer special this Friday.

The father-daughter duo are planning on wearing matching onesies and sheepskin slippers for the Channel 4 episode, which aims to raise cash for people affected by cancer.

Gordon and Tilly said: "We’re always happy to support the superb work that Stand Up To Cancer do, and despite our TV tastes being polar opposites, we had a lot of fun filming this very special episode of Gogglebox.

"Every penny raised goes towards finding cures for cancer so I hope we can help raise bucketloads of money."

Charlotte Church

Singer and wellness entrepreneur Charlotte Church is set to take part in this autumn's SU2C special.

The Welsh star, who rose to fame aged 11 as a classical singer, has signed up to become a couch critic for the night in the hope she can boost donations for the cancer charity.

The mother-of-three, 36, shared her reasons for taking part, explaining: "Cancer affects so many – with one in two of us getting a diagnosis in our lifetime – so we’re delighted we can play a small part in supporting the incredible work being done by Stand Up To Cancer."

Singing pals Charlotte Church and Luke Evans are giving Gogglebox a whirl for charity.
Singing pals Charlotte Church and Luke Evans are giving Gogglebox a whirl for charity. Picture: Channel 4

Luke Evans

Cuddling up next to his friend Charlotte Church is fellow Welsh star Luke Evans.

The musical theatre performer turned Hollywood actor, whose famous credits include The Hobbit, Beauty and the Beast, Pinocchio, The Pembrokeshire Murders and Nine Perfect Strangers, will also be giving the reality slot a whirl with his best pal.

Speaking of his reasons for singing up to the Channel 4 show, he said: "Cancer is a disease that doesn’t discriminate and robs people from living full and happy lives with their loved ones.

"Sadly, cancer has affected everyone’s lives in some way.  So, it means a lot that Charlotte and I can be involved in this year’s Stand Up To Cancer campaign.

"I love the show so it’s a bit of a treat to be able to watch TV and enjoy some snacks, all for such a good cause – I can’t wait to see what we’ll be watching!"

The Welsh duo will become couch critics on Friday 28th October.
The Welsh duo will become couch critics on Friday 28th October. Picture: Channel 4

The Stand Up To Cancer special first hit screens back in 2012. It has since won an RTS award and has been nominated for a BAFTA.

In 2021, the popular show raised a staggering £31million, which goes towards funding life-saving research into new treatments for the devastating disease.

The eye-watering amount marked the highest total ever raised from the Gogglebox hit and featured tributes to stars who lost their lives to cancer, including Girls Aloud singer Sarah Harding and comedy legend Sean Lock.

Gogglebox: Celebrity Special airs on Channel 4 on Friday 28th October at 9pm.

Read more:

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Phillip Schofield was reunited with Gordon the Gopher on This Morning

Sweet moment Phillip Schofield reunites with Gordon the Gopher after 37 years

This Morning

Miriam Margolyes has revealed how much she was paid for Harry Potter

Miriam Margolyes 'grumbled' about how much she was paid for Harry Potter

Chanita Stephenson has opened up about MAFS UK

Married at First Sight UK's Chanita Stephenson denies claims show is 'fake'

Lola Pearce will die in EastEnders

EastEnders star Danielle Harold opens up about leaving Lola Pearce role

The stars of I'm A Celebrity have been spotted in Australia

I’m a Celebrity campmates confirmed as they're spotted in Australia ahead of show

I'm A Celebrity 2022

Trending on Heart

Bus drivers thanked 37 times a day on average.

Bus drivers most praised UK workers – getting 37 thank yous a day

Lifestyle

The former Boyzone star’s youngest child Mia graduated from Dublin City University this week.

Boyzone's Keith Duffy 'proudest parent' as daughter with autism graduates

Celebrities

Morrisons is offering customers a free hot meal

Supermarkets to offer customers a free hot meal when they 'Ask for Henry'

Lifestyle

Parts of the iconic set have been destroyed as storms hit the jungle.

I'm A Celebrity chaos as camp closes after storm hits

I'm A Celebrity 2022

A snake was found in a house in Essex

Woman wakes up from nap to find 3ft snake slithering through her bedroom window

Lifestyle

There could be another death in Emmerdale next week

Emmerdale fans ‘work out’ who is next to die as Cain Dingle discovers Chas affair

It's not yet been announced where the brand new stores will pop up.

Toys ‘R’ Us is returning to the UK high street

Lifestyle

James Corden has addressed being banned from a restaurant

James Corden breaks silence on restaurant ban controversy

Celebrities

Here's who's died in Emmerdale so far

A list of everyone who has died in the Emmerdale storm

The Pact series 2 filming locations revealed

The Pact series 2 filming locations: Where is the new series filmed in Wales?

Stacey Solomon has shown off her new office

Stacey Solomon reveals incredible new office at £1.2million Essex mansion

Celebrities

Why April and Whitney won't be at the MAFS UK reunion

Why four Married At First Sight UK stars aren’t invited to the Christmas reunion special

Married at First Sight

Princess Andre appeared at the Pride of Britain Awards

Princess Andre, 15, looks just like mum Katie Price on red carpet

Celebrities

"I was feeling confident. Especially after learning that Mull’s single roundabout would not be on the route!"

Woman travels 500 miles to take UK's 'easiest' driving test - but fails

Lifestyle