Luke Evans' net worth: How much is the actor worth?

Luke Evans has had a long list of TV and film credits. Picture: Instagram/PA Images

How much is Luke Evans worth and what else has he been in? Here's what we know...

Luke Evans is currently starring in ITV true crime drama The Pembrokeshire Murders.

The three-part drama is adapted from the true crime book 'Catching the Bullseye Killer', which was written by Senior Investigating Officer Steve Wilkins and journalist Jonathan Hill.

Taking on the role of Steve Wilkins, Luke’s character helps uncover serial killer John Cooper and bring him to justice.

But what do we know about Luke Evans’ career and how much he has earned?

What is Luke Evans’ net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Luke Evans is worth a whopping $6 million (£4.4million).

This is down to his huge list of TV and film credits over the years, as well as his stage work.

Luke began his career on the stage, performing in many of London's West End productions such as Rent, Miss Saigon, and Piaf.

He then made his film breakthrough in the Clash of the Titans 2010 remake before going on to land roles in action films such as Immortals, The Raven and the re-imagined The Three Musketeers.

Another huge role for Luke came in 2013 when he played Owen Shaw in Fast & Furious 6 before he was cast as Bard the Bowman in Peter Jackson's three-part adaptation of J. R. R. Tolkien's The Hobbit.

In one of his most famous roles, Luke also starred as Gaston in Disney's 2017 live-action adaptation of Beauty and the Beast.

Other credits include Professor Marston and the Wonder Women, The Girl on the Train, The Alienist and cartoon StarDog and TurboCat.

He also released his debut album At Last on 22 November 2019.

Speaking about his latest role in The Pembrokeshire Murders, Luke said he had little knowledge about the story before landing the part.

He said: “I didn’t know the story that well so as soon as I started reading what was a treatment at the time, maybe two and half years ago, I was in Montreal in a trailer between shooting and I went straight to Google because I couldn’t believe it was a true story.

“It is a powerful story and it’s a success story. It shows you how people come together and when the truth is there, as deeply as it was buried, if people have a passion and want to find the truth, they’ll find it.”

