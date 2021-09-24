Breaking News

Tom Felton's friend shares health update after star 'collapses' on golf course

24 September 2021, 15:00

Tom Felton's friend has told fans he is 'okay' after the actor suffered a medical incident
Tom Felton's friend has told fans he is 'okay' after the actor suffered a medical incident. Picture: Instagram - Derek Pitts/Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Tom Felton was stretchered off the Ryder Cup golf course yesterday after experiencing a 'medical incident'.

Tom Felton, 34, left fans concerned for his health on Thursday after he 'collapsed' on a golf course in Wisconsin, US.

The actor and musician, best known for playing Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter film series, was taking part in the Ryder Cup celebrity match when the incident happened.

Tom Felton was competing at the celebrity Ryder Cup when the incident happened
Tom Felton was competing at the celebrity Ryder Cup when the incident happened. Picture: Getty

While we haven't heard anything from Tom or his team yet, his friend, Derek Pitts, shared a health update on his social media.

Sharing an old picture of Tom on his Instagram stories, Derek wrote: "He's okay", followed by a love heart emoji.

He added: "Speedy recovery brother", at the bottom of the post.

Felton's friend Derek posted this on his Instagram the day after Tom was taken to hospital
Felton's friend Derek posted this on his Instagram the day after Tom was taken to hospital. Picture: Instagram - Derek Pitts

In pictures taken at the Ryder Cup, Tom can be seen surrounded by crew and friends as medical staff helped him onto a stretcher.

The stretcher was put on a cart which drove Tom off the golf course.

While there are reports the star 'collapsed', it is still not clear exactly what happened.

Tom Felton was stretchered off the golf course by medical professionals
Tom Felton was stretchered off the golf course by medical professionals. Picture: Getty

In a statement from the PGA of America, given after the incident, they said: "In today’s Ryder Cup Celebrity Match, actor and musician Tom Felton experienced a medical incident on the course while participating for Europe.

"He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. No further details are available."

