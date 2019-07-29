How many brothers does Tommy Fury have and is Roman older or younger than the Love Island star?

Tommy Fury's brother Roman appeared on Love Island last night. Picture: ITV

Tommy Fury's brother Roman appeared on the Love Island family episode last night - here's everything you need to know about the boxer's family

As much as we're heavily in denial, Love Island series five concludes tonight - meaning we'll have to find another way to spend every single weekday night from here until the winter version arrives on our screens next year.

Last night saw all the islanders receive a visit from their family members ahead of the final, and Tommy's brother Roman entered the villa.

Read more: Who will win Love Island 2019? The latest odds from the bookies revealed

Here's everything you need to know about his brothers and family life.

Who is Tommy Fury's brother Roman? Is he older or younger than the boxer?

Tommy's mum and brother appeared on Love Island last night. Picture: ITV

Tommy's older brother Roman entered the villa alongside their mum, and Tommy later said in the Beach Hut: “To see them walk through the door, it was one of the best feelings I’ve had in my entire life. I can’t put into words how happy I am to see both of them.”

Tommy's relationship with brother Tyson Fury

Some viewers may have been disappointed to see that Tommy's brother Tyson didn't appear on the family episode on Love Island last night (Sunday 28 July).

Read more: How long is the Love Island final and what time is tonight's episode on?





A source told The Sun that producers had wanted Tyson to appear, but that he had opted not to so as not to damage his reputation.

"Producers had been trying to secure him for the past few months and he politely avoided answering," an insider told the paper. "He felt it wouldn’t work with his profile."

Tyson has remained mostly tight-lipped about his brother while he's been on the show, but the Mirror previously reported him as saying: “He might get carried away being a TV reality star rather than a fighting man – and it's the last thing he needs to do when he’s trying to become a professional fighter."I said, 'Nah, it won't be a good idea that, you'll mess up what you're doing in your career. You're on a roll, keep with boxing.'"

When is the Love Island final on ITV2?

The Love Island 2019 final takes place tonight (29 July) at 9PM on ITV2.

NOW READ:

Molly-Mae Hague's mum slammed by Love Island fans for putting her daughter down and flirting with Tommy